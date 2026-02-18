Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIshan Kishan's Comeback: Three Players Under Threat In India ODI Squad

Ishan Kishan's Comeback: Three Players Under Threat In India ODI Squad

Ishan Kishan has been in outstanding form at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, strengthening his claim as a leading contender for wicketkeeper’s spot in India’s ODI squad.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 06:55 PM (IST)

Based on current form, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan is primarily positioned to replace Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI setup, leading into early 2026.

As of February 2026, while Ishan Kishan is starring in ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he has solidified his place as the primary challenger to Rishabh Pant for the second wicketkeeper slot in the ODI squad for the upcoming road to 2027 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan's recall in India's ODI setup is driven by his ability to provide two specific solutions:

Top-Order Aggression: With Shubman Gill established as the ODI captain and regular opener alongside Rohit Sharma, Kishan serves as a high-intent backup opener.

Solidarity at Top: Having a wicketkeeper who can bat at the top of the order provides better team balance, which can turn up to be a key reason for Ishan Kishan's return to the white-ball squads in late 2025.

Here is the breakdown of Ishan Kishan's current status in ODI squad:

Direct Replacement for Rishabh Pant

South Africa series in late 2025: Reports from December 2025 and January 2026 indicated that Ishan Kishan was the frontrunner to replace Rishabh Pant as India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter. While Pant was part of the squad for South Africa series in late 2025, he did not feature in the playing XI, with KL Rahul preferred as the primary keeper.

The New Zealand Series (Jan 2026): Ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, reports suggested Rishabh Pant would be dropped due to form and fitness concerns, with Kishan taking his spot. However, late updates showed Pant was initially included but later ruled out due to an injury (abdominal discomfort), and Dhruv Jurel was named as the official injury replacement for that specific series.

Given Ishan Kishan's current form in the shortest format, it is highly likely that Gautam Gambhir might favor him, and not Rishabh Pant or Dhruv Jurel, as second keeper choice in the team, with KL Rahul as the first-choice keeper.

Competing with KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

KL Rahul: He remains India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the 50-over format. Kishan is currently viewed as the backup "keeper-opener" or middle-order utility.

Sanju Samson: Ishan Kishan's explosive form in domestic tournaments (Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy) helped him move ahead of Samson and Jitesh Sharma in the pecking order for a national recall.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan India Vs Netherlands India ODI Squad IND Vs NED
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ishan Kishan's Comeback: Three Players Under Threat In India ODI Squad
Ishan Kishan's Comeback: Three Players Under Threat In India ODI Squad
Cricket
IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: India Wins First Toss At T20 World Cup 2026!
IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: India Wins First Toss At T20 World Cup 2026!
Cricket
5 Oldest Players To Play In T20 World Cup 2026; Aamir Kaleem Creates History At 44
5 Oldest Players To Play In T20 World Cup 2026; Aamir Kaleem Creates History At 44
Cricket
'Dream Come True': BCCI Chief Mithun Manhas Reacts As J&K Reaches Maiden Ranji Final
'Dream Come True': BCCI Chief Mithun Manhas Reacts As J&K Reaches Maiden Ranji Final
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget