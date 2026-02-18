Ishan Kishan's Comeback: Three Players Under Threat In India ODI Squad

Based on current form, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan is primarily positioned to replace Rishabh Pant in India’s ODI setup, leading into early 2026.

As of February 2026, while Ishan Kishan is starring in ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he has solidified his place as the primary challenger to Rishabh Pant for the second wicketkeeper slot in the ODI squad for the upcoming road to 2027 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan's recall in India's ODI setup is driven by his ability to provide two specific solutions:

Top-Order Aggression: With Shubman Gill established as the ODI captain and regular opener alongside Rohit Sharma, Kishan serves as a high-intent backup opener.

Solidarity at Top: Having a wicketkeeper who can bat at the top of the order provides better team balance, which can turn up to be a key reason for Ishan Kishan's return to the white-ball squads in late 2025.

Here is the breakdown of Ishan Kishan's current status in ODI squad:

Direct Replacement for Rishabh Pant

South Africa series in late 2025: Reports from December 2025 and January 2026 indicated that Ishan Kishan was the frontrunner to replace Rishabh Pant as India's second-choice wicketkeeper-batter. While Pant was part of the squad for South Africa series in late 2025, he did not feature in the playing XI, with KL Rahul preferred as the primary keeper.

The New Zealand Series (Jan 2026): Ahead of ODI series against New Zealand, reports suggested Rishabh Pant would be dropped due to form and fitness concerns, with Kishan taking his spot. However, late updates showed Pant was initially included but later ruled out due to an injury (abdominal discomfort), and Dhruv Jurel was named as the official injury replacement for that specific series.

Given Ishan Kishan's current form in the shortest format, it is highly likely that Gautam Gambhir might favor him, and not Rishabh Pant or Dhruv Jurel, as second keeper choice in the team, with KL Rahul as the first-choice keeper.

Competing with KL Rahul and Sanju Samson

KL Rahul: He remains India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the 50-over format. Kishan is currently viewed as the backup "keeper-opener" or middle-order utility.

Sanju Samson: Ishan Kishan's explosive form in domestic tournaments (Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophy) helped him move ahead of Samson and Jitesh Sharma in the pecking order for a national recall.