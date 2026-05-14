Delhi Capitals Expand Global Footprint With New Cricket Academy In Seattle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Capitals Academy opens new centre in Seattle, USA.

New academy follows established coaching curriculum for player development.

Partnership with Seattle Thunderbolts fosters global cricket network.

New Delhi: The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has established a new centre in Seattle, USA, as part of its ongoing international expansion.

The academy will follow Delhi Capitals' established coaching curriculum and technical framework, designed to support structured training, performance tracking, and long term player development.

Based in Seattle, the academy will work with Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, an organisation established in 2021 that has grown from a Minor League Cricket team into a recognized setup in the United States. The team won the Minor League Cricket Championship in 2022.

Seattle Thunderbolts Academy currently trains over 200 young cricketers and supports a broader grassroots ecosystem across youth, adult, and women's cricket. The organisation manages six cricket grounds, including turf wickets, providing a strong base for regular training and competition in the Pacific Northwest region.

The partnership is part of a broader effort to build a connected network across regions, with a focus on creating clearer pathways for players and coaches. This includes access to training camps, exposure opportunities, and knowledge exchange across Delhi Capitals' global academy ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said, "The expansion of our academy network in the United States is a key step in building a strong and sustainable global development ecosystem..

"Our focus remains on creating clear pathways, sharing best practices, and supporting young cricketers as they aim to compete at the highest level.".

Phani Chitneni, co owner, Seattle Thunderbolts Academy, said, "This association is a meaningful step in expanding the Delhi Capitals Academy ecosystem beyond India and into one of the fastest growing cricket markets in the world..

"Partnering with Seattle Thunderbolts Academy gives DC Academy a strong grassroots presence in the Pacific Northwest, backed by an established cricket organization with quality infrastructure, community reach and execution partners that have decades of experience building grass roots cricket in US.".

With this addition, Delhi Capitals builds on their presence across India and overseas, with a network of academies across key locations..

In India, centres operate at Conscient Sports across NCR, American EduGlobal in Ghaziabad, and The Sports School in Bengaluru.

Internationally, the network includes the Delhi Capitals Sajid Mahmood Cricket Academy in London, Ontario Cricket Academy in Mississauga, and now Thunderbolts Cricket Academy in Seattle, marking the United States as another key hub.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)