IPL 2026: Who Holds Record As Most Successful Captain?

The excitement surrounding Indian Premier League is set to begin soon, with the 2026 season just days away. The 19th edition of IPL will start on March 28, with the opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

As IPL tournament approaches, fans and experts alike are discussing potential standout performers and debating who the greatest captain in IPL history might be. Amid these discussions, former England captain Michael Vaughan has shared his opinion on the matter - and his choice might not surprise many cricket followers.

Who is Best Captain in IPL History?

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan was asked to name the greatest captain in IPL history. Without hesitation, he picked MS Dhoni, describing him as the most successful and influential leader the tournament has seen.

Dhoni has led two franchises in the IPL - Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant. Under his captaincy, Chennai Super Kings have won IPL title five times, while he also guided Rising Pune Supergiant to the final during their brief stint in the league.

Dhoni’s Captaincy Record

Since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, MS Dhoni has been the backbone of Chennai Super Kings. While the captaincy was briefly handled by players like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad at different times, Dhoni remains face of CSK leadership.

Overall, Dhoni has captained 235 IPL matches across CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant. During this period, his teams recorded 136 victories while losing 97 matches, making him one of the most successful captains in league's history.

Dhoni’s IPL Career Numbers

Since IPL's inception in 2008, MS Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches. Across 242 innings, he has scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.3 and a strike rate of 137.4, including 24 half-centuries. His highest score in the tournament remains 84 not out.

Behind the stumps, MS Dhoni has also been exceptional. He has taken 158 catches, completed 47 stumpings, and been involved in 25 run-outs during his IPL career.

Even at 44 years of age, Dhoni continues to feature in the IPL, reflecting his enduring passion for the game. With IPL 2026 approaching, fans will once again see the legendary wicketkeeper-batter in action, possibly adding more milestones to his already remarkable record.