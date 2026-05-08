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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Unwanted Records: 5 Most Expensive Spells So Far

IPL 2026 Unwanted Records: 5 Most Expensive Spells So Far

Punjab Kings have slipped from the top of the table after suffering three consecutive defeats.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 May 2026 09:47 PM (IST)

Fifty matches of Indian Premier League 2026 have been completed, yet the playoff race remains wide open. No team has officially qualified for the playoffs so far, and no franchise has been mathematically eliminated either. However, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are in a difficult position, as even victories in all their remaining matches would take them to a maximum of only 14 points. Their qualification hopes now depend heavily on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have slipped from the top of the table after suffering three consecutive defeats. Adding to their troubles, three PBKS bowlers currently feature among the five most expensive bowling spells of IPL 2026.

Interestingly, the remaining two names on the unwanted list belong to Sunrisers Hyderabad - the two franchises currently occupying the top spots on the points table.

1. Xavier Bartlett - 69 Runs

Xavier Bartlett holds the record for the most expensive bowling spell of the season so far. The Punjab Kings pacer conceded 69 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals on April 25. That match also witnessed KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten 152. Despite posting 264 runs, Delhi still ended up losing the game.

2. Arshdeep Singh - 68 Runs

The second spot also belongs to a Punjab Kings bowler. Arshdeep Singh leaked 68 runs in four overs against Rajasthan Royals on April 28 in Mullanpur. He managed to pick up just one wicket in the match.

3. Sakib Hussain - 62 Runs

Sakib Hussain of Sunrisers Hyderabad occupies third place on the list. Playing his debut IPL season, the young pacer had impressed earlier by taking four wickets in his first appearance. However, against Punjab Kings on April 25, he endured a difficult outing and conceded 62 runs in his four-over spell. That was also the match where Punjab successfully chased down a massive 265-run target.

4. Marco Jansen - 61 Runs

Punjab Kings all-rounder Marco Jansen comes next after conceding 61 runs in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 6. Punjab lost that game, which marked their third straight defeat.

5. Prafull Hinge - 60 Runs

Prafull Hinge of Sunrisers Hyderabad rounds off the list. The pacer gave away 60 runs in his four-over spell against Chennai Super Kings on April 18.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has any team officially qualified for the IPL 2026 playoffs yet?

No team has officially qualified for the playoffs in IPL 2026 so far. The playoff race remains open for all franchises.

Which bowlers have recorded the most expensive spells in IPL 2026?

Xavier Bartlett holds the record with 69 runs conceded, followed by Arshdeep Singh (68 runs), Sakib Hussain (62 runs), Marco Jansen (61 runs), and Prafull Hinge (60 runs).

What is the current situation for Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants regarding playoffs?

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are in a difficult position. Even with wins in all remaining matches, they can reach a maximum of 14 points, making their qualification dependent on other results.

Has Punjab Kings maintained their top position in the IPL 2026 standings?

No, Punjab Kings have slipped from the top of the table after suffering three consecutive defeats.

Published at : 08 May 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Unwanted Records IPL Most Expensive Spells
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