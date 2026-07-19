India's Run Chase Falls Short Despite Rohit Sharma Ton At Lord's; England Clinches ODI Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England sealed the ODI series 2-1, defeating India by 27 runs.

Ben Duckett's brilliant 141 helped England post formidable 387/3 total.

Rohit Sharma scored 138, India's first ODI century at Lord's.

India's chase fell short; England's bowlers held their nerve.

England vs India ODI Highlights: England defeated India by 27 runs in the third and final ODI at Lord's to seal the three-match series 2-1. Chasing a daunting 388, India produced a spirited batting effort but eventually finished short as England held their nerve in the closing overs.

Ben Duckett's superb century earlier in the day laid the foundation for England's imposing 387/3, a total that ultimately proved just beyond India's reach.

Rohit Sharma Creates History With Lord's Century

India's chase got off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting together an excellent opening partnership. Rohit led the charge with a magnificent 138 off 110 balls, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's.

Gill played the perfect supporting role, scoring a fluent 77 as the pair gave India a strong platform in pursuit of the massive target.

After the opening stand was broken, Virat Kohli kept the chase alive with a composed 74. For long periods, India looked well placed, but the asking rate continued to climb after the top order departed.

England Hold Their Nerve In Death Overs

England fought back brilliantly in the final phase of the innings as their bowlers mixed pace and lengths effectively. Sam Curran starred with four wickets, removing key batters and preventing India from finding the late acceleration they needed.

The hosts also backed up their bowling effort with sharp fielding, cutting off boundaries and creating pressure during the closing overs.

India's lower order could not provide the finishing touch, allowing England to close out the match and complete a memorable series victory.

Duckett's 141 Sets Up England Win

Earlier, Ben Duckett struck a brilliant 141 to power England to 387/3, the highest ODI total at Lord's. His innings gave England complete control after they elected to bat first, with the middle order maintaining the momentum throughout the innings.

While India's batting unit came close to pulling off one of the great ODI chases, their bowling attack struggled to contain England's aggressive batting lineup across the series.

England celebrated a hard-fought 2-1 series triumph, while India will leave the tour with positives from the top order but questions over their bowling combinations heading into future assignments.