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English NewsSportsCricketIndia's Run Chase Falls Short Despite Rohit Sharma Ton At Lord's; England Clinches ODI Series

India's Run Chase Falls Short Despite Rohit Sharma Ton At Lord's; England Clinches ODI Series

England vs India ODI Highlights: England defeated India by 27 runs in the 3rd ODI decider at Lord's despite a historic century from Rohit Sharma and 74 from Virat Kohli.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 12:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England sealed the ODI series 2-1, defeating India by 27 runs.
  • Ben Duckett's brilliant 141 helped England post formidable 387/3 total.
  • Rohit Sharma scored 138, India's first ODI century at Lord's.
  • India's chase fell short; England's bowlers held their nerve.

England vs India ODI Highlights: England defeated India by 27 runs in the third and final ODI at Lord's to seal the three-match series 2-1. Chasing a daunting 388, India produced a spirited batting effort but eventually finished short as England held their nerve in the closing overs.

Ben Duckett's superb century earlier in the day laid the foundation for England's imposing 387/3, a total that ultimately proved just beyond India's reach.

Rohit Sharma Creates History With Lord's Century

India's chase got off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting together an excellent opening partnership. Rohit led the charge with a magnificent 138 off 110 balls, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's.

Gill played the perfect supporting role, scoring a fluent 77 as the pair gave India a strong platform in pursuit of the massive target.

After the opening stand was broken, Virat Kohli kept the chase alive with a composed 74. For long periods, India looked well placed, but the asking rate continued to climb after the top order departed.

England Hold Their Nerve In Death Overs

England fought back brilliantly in the final phase of the innings as their bowlers mixed pace and lengths effectively. Sam Curran starred with four wickets, removing key batters and preventing India from finding the late acceleration they needed.

The hosts also backed up their bowling effort with sharp fielding, cutting off boundaries and creating pressure during the closing overs.

India's lower order could not provide the finishing touch, allowing England to close out the match and complete a memorable series victory.

Duckett's 141 Sets Up England Win

Earlier, Ben Duckett struck a brilliant 141 to power England to 387/3, the highest ODI total at Lord's. His innings gave England complete control after they elected to bat first, with the middle order maintaining the momentum throughout the innings.

While India's batting unit came close to pulling off one of the great ODI chases, their bowling attack struggled to contain England's aggressive batting lineup across the series.

England celebrated a hard-fought 2-1 series triumph, while India will leave the tour with positives from the top order but questions over their bowling combinations heading into future assignments.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the third and final ODI between England and India?

England defeated India by 27 runs in the third and final ODI at Lord's. This victory secured the three-match series for England by a margin of 2-1.

What was Ben Duckett's contribution to England's win?

Ben Duckett scored a brilliant 141 runs, which powered England to a formidable total of 387/3. His innings laid the foundation for England's victory.

What historic achievement did Rohit Sharma accomplish during the chase?

Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent 138 off 110 balls. With this century, he became the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord's.

How did England's bowlers secure their victory in the death overs?

England's bowlers fought back brilliantly in the final phase of the innings. Sam Curran starred with four wickets, preventing India from finding the late acceleration they needed.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 11:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ENG Vs IND England Vs India Rohit Sharma ENgland Vs India 3rd ODI
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