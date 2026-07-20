What Are Sonam Wangchuk's Three Conditions To End His Fast?

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over 20 days, has said he will call off his fast only if the government agrees to three key demands. In a handwritten note shared from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, where he claimed he is being held under "illegal detention", Wangchuk said his protest would continue until after the proposed Sansad Chalo march unless his conditions are fulfilled.

His first demand is that the Centre acknowledge what he described as failures in the country's education system, particularly in light of the recent NEET question paper leak controversy. Secondly, he wants political leaders to assure him that the issue of paper leaks will be raised in Parliament. Lastly, Wangchuk has asked senior political leaders to visit him at the hospital and personally guarantee the fulfilment of the first two demands if his health prevents him from participating in the Parliament march.

He concluded the letter by alleging that his "freedom of movement, speech and all communication" had been curtailed during his stay at the hospital.

Wangchuk has long campaigned for reforms in education and greater accountability in governance. On June 28, he joined the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and began his hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk In Hospital

On July 18, the 21st day of his fast, Delhi Police shifted him from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors reportedly warned that his condition had become critical and there was a risk of organ failure. The move came a day after the Delhi High Court directed authorities to take all necessary steps to protect his life.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to move him to a private hospital. However, the court declined to grant interim relief, observing that the authorities were within their rights to admit him to Safdarjung Hospital given his deteriorating health and refusal to seek medical treatment voluntarily.

Justice Mini Pushkarna noted that Wangchuk was under continuous medical supervision and was being administered oral medication with his consent, adding that there was no evidence of force or violation of his autonomy. Angmo is expected to challenge the order before a division bench and seek an urgent hearing.