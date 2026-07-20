US Strikes Iran For 9th Night In Row After Military Death Toll Rises To Three

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US continued strikes for ninth night, targeting Iran's capabilities.

One US soldier died in Iraq from drone ordnance.

Two US service members died in Jordan attack.

Conflict escalates after ceasefire collapse; US reinforces region.

The United States launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran on Monday, marking the ninth consecutive night of military operations as the conflict between the two countries continued to intensify.

The latest strikes came as the US military confirmed the death of a third American service member in recent days and pledged to continue targeting Iranian military capabilities linked to attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed a US service member was killed on July 18 in northern Iraq during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance recovered from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

A second service member sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

CENTCOM earlier said it had recovered unidentified human remains following the Iranian attack on US forces in Jordan on July 17, where two American service members were earlier confirmed dead and another reported missing.

"Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

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Ninth Consecutive Night Of Strikes

The latest round of US strikes targeting Iran was launched early on Monday.

In a post on X, CENTCOM wrote: "CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night."

"The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

On Saturday, CENTCOM said it launched the attacks for the eighth consecutive night, which it said were intended "to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan."

The command later said the operation had concluded after targeting Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defence facilities.

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US-Iran Conflict Intensifies

The latest exchange comes after the collapse of an interim ceasefire agreement signed a month ago, with Washington and Tehran stepping up military operations and competing for control of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping routes.

Israeli officials said preparations were underway to receive additional US aerial refuelling aircraft amid the possibility of expanded American military operations against Iran.

According to Reuters, the United States had already begun reinforcing its military presence in the region before the latest Iranian attacks by deploying additional assets, including fighter aircraft.

The conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has since killed thousands of people, largely in Iran and Lebanon, disrupted regional energy supplies and heightened concerns over global inflation.