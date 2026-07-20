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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Lionel Messi Receives Silver Medal From US President Donald Trump

WATCH: Lionel Messi Receives Silver Medal From US President Donald Trump

FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump presented Lionel Messi with his runners-up medal after Argentina lost to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Watch the viral podium moment.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentina lost World Cup final to Spain 1-0.
  • Donald Trump presented Messi his runners-up medal.
  • Spain won their second World Cup after extra-time.
  • Messi led Argentina to final with eight goals.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi shared a brief but memorable moment with United States President Donald Trump after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. A video of Trump presenting the Argentina captain with his runners-up medal has gone viral across social media, drawing millions of views within hours of the final in New Jersey.

Donald Trump Hands Messi His Silver Medal

The medal presentation took place shortly after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup. As Argentina's players walked onto the podium, Trump greeted each member of the squad before placing the silver medal around Messi's neck.

The moment was captured by the official broadcast and has since been widely shared online. Fans praised the respect shown during the presentation despite Argentina's disappointment.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears After World Cup Dream Ends In Heartbreak

WATCH VIDEO

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Tomás Mier (@tomas_mier)

Messi Ends Tournament As Argentina Fall Short

Messi once again led Argentina deep into the tournament, helping the defending champions reach a second straight World Cup final. The captain finished the competition with eight goals and four assists.

However, Argentina were unable to retain their title. Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the final in the 106th minute after Spain finally broke down a determined Argentine defence.

Spain Clinch Second FIFA World Cup Title

Spain controlled large parts of the match and created the better chances before finding the breakthrough in extra time. Argentina's task became harder after Enzo Fernández was sent off late in normal time, forcing Lionel Scaloni's side to play the remainder of the contest with 10 men.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Left Heartbroken As Spain Edge Argentina In Final

The victory secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title and ended Argentina's reign as world champions.

Messi's Moment Celebrated 

While Spain celebrated their historic triumph, the presentation highlighted the respect shown to one of football's greatest players after another memorable World Cup campaign.

Whether this proves to be Messi's final appearance at a FIFA World Cup remains unknown, but the podium moment has already become one of the defining images from the 2026 final.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Who presented Lionel Messi with his runners-up medal at the 2026 World Cup?

United States President Donald Trump presented Messi with his silver medal after Argentina's loss to Spain. A video of this moment went viral online.

Who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title. Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute.

How did Lionel Messi perform in the 2026 World Cup?

Messi led Argentina to the final, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. Despite his efforts, Argentina lost to Spain and failed to retain their title.

Why was the interaction between Donald Trump and Lionel Messi notable?

Donald Trump presented Messi with his runners-up medal, a moment that went viral on social media. Fans praised the respect shown during the presentation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Final FIFA World CUp 2026 Donald Trump Lionel Messi Video FIFA World Cup SIlver Medal
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