JD Vance, Wife Usha Announce Birth Of Fourth Child, Son Alec Neel Vance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vice President JD Vance and wife welcomed fourth child, Alec.

This marks the first sitting VP's child born in 150 years.

Vance advocates higher birth rates, encouraging larger families nationally.

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Alec Neel Vance, becoming the first sitting US vice-presidential family in more than 150 years to have a child while in office.

The couple announced the birth on Sunday in a joint statement shared by Vance on social media.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," the statement read.

The couple also thanked doctors and staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their care.

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Vance's Family Of Six

Alec joins the couple's three older children: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.

Vance, 41, and Usha, 40, married in 2014. Usha Vance, a lawyer and the daughter of Indian immigrants, announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

The Vance family has frequently travelled together during the vice president's official visits abroad, with the children often accompanying their parents on Air Force Two.

Rare Historical Milestone

The birth marks the first time in more than 150 years that a sitting US vice president has welcomed a child while in office.

According to the White House Historical Association, the last such instance occurred in 1870, when Vice President Schuyler Colfax and his wife Ellen welcomed their son, Schuyler Colfax III, during President Ulysses S. Grant's administration. Before that, Vice President John C. Calhoun became a father while in office in 1829.

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Vance's Pro-Family Advocacy

The birth comes as Vance has consistently championed higher birth rates in the United States. Since entering politics in 2021, the former US Marine has repeatedly warned about the country's declining fertility rate and has called for policies that encourage larger families.

Speaking at the 2025 March for Life rally in Washington, Vance said, "I want more babies in the United States of America."

He has also suggested that the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a close friend, influenced the family's decision to have another child.

The birth also follows a series of recent additions to the families of senior Trump administration officials, including White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.