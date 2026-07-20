WATCH: Spain Stun Messi's Argentina! Ferran Torres' Extra-Time Strike Wins FIFA World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain claimed second World Cup, defeating Argentina 1-0.

Ferran Torres scored decisive extra-time goal in 106th minute.

Argentina faced red card, injuries, struggled creating offense.

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup Final: Spain are world champions once again. Luis de la Fuente's side defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a gripping FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium, reclaiming football's biggest prize for the first time since their triumph in South Africa in 2010. After dominating large stretches of the contest, La Roja finally found the breakthrough in the 106th minute as Ferran Torres fired home the decisive goal to end Argentina's reign and deliver Spain's second World Cup crown.

🇪🇸 GOOOOOOL DE ESPAÑAAA. GOL DE FERRAN TORRES Y ESPAÑA ESTA A 15 MINUTOS DE SER CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDOpic.twitter.com/2RbvRUqJxt July 19, 2026

Ferran Torres Delivers The Decisive Blow

Spain controlled possession from the opening whistle but found Emiliano Martinez in inspired form.

The Argentine goalkeeper repeatedly denied Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri and Nico Williams to keep the match goalless deep into extra time.

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The breakthrough finally arrived when Pedro Porro's cross was brilliantly headed across goal by Williams.

Torres reacted instantly, smashing a first-time finish beyond Martinez to spark wild celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters.

Although Spain had two efforts ruled out during extra time, Torres' strike proved enough to separate the two footballing giants.

Argentina's Resistance Finally Broken

Lionel Scaloni's side endured a difficult evening against relentless Spanish pressure.

Argentina suffered a major setback before extra time when Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card, forcing the reigning champions to finish with ten men.

Injuries to central defenders Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero also disrupted the backline as Nicolas Otamendi and Facundo Medina were introduced.

Despite the adversity, Argentina battled until the final whistle but struggled to create meaningful attacking opportunities.

In fact, the South Americans failed to register an attempt on goal until extra time, a testament to Spain's defensive control throughout the contest.

The victory sees Spain become world champions for the second time in their history, adding the 2026 title to their memorable success in 2010.

For Argentina, the defeat ends their hopes of defending the trophy they lifted in Qatar four years earlier, while Spain return to the summit of world football with another golden generation leading the way.