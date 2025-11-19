Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2026: Three All-Rounders Set To Spark Massive Bidding War

IPL 2026: Three All-Rounders Set To Spark Massive Bidding War

IPL 2026 Auction promises to be one of the most competitive in IPL history, with multiple franchises looking to strengthen their squads with these experienced and dynamic players.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention list has been unveiled, and several top players have been released by their franchises ahead of the mini-auction.

Among the notable names are West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, Australian star Glenn Maxwell, and England’s Liam Livingstone, all of whom will now be available for bidding in the IPL 2026 mini-auction scheduled for December 15-16.

Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders made a surprising move by releasing Andre Russell, their former key all-rounder. Russell has struggled to maintain consistent performance in recent seasons, prompting KKR to send him to the mini-auction.

Known for his explosive batting and powerful fast bowling, Russell is expected to attract significant interest, potentially sparking a fierce bidding war among franchises.

Liam Livingstone

Royal Challengers Bangalore parted ways with England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, making him available in the upcoming auction.

Livingstone has featured in 49 IPL matches, scoring 1,051 runs at a strike rate of 158.76 and an average of 26.28, with seven fifties, while also taking 13 wickets at an average of 36.08. Several franchises are expected to target him aggressively in December.

Glenn Maxwell

Punjab Kings have released Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who now enters the mini-auction pool. Maxwell, a seasoned player, has the ability to turn games around when in form.

In his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, he has played 141 matches, scoring 2,819 runs at a strike rate of 155.15, including 18 half-centuries, and has taken 41 wickets at an average of 34.46. Despite his talent, a below-par recent season led to his release.

The IPL 2026 mini-auction promises to be one of the most competitive in IPL history, with multiple franchises looking to strengthen their squads with these experienced and dynamic players.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Glenn Maxwell Andre Russell IPL Auction KKR RCB Liam Livingstone IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Auction
