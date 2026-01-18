IND vs NZ Live Score: Daryl Mitchell, Will Young Look To Get New Zealand Back On Track

The India vs New Zealand ODI series has now reached its final stage, tied 1-1 heading into the third fixture at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Led by Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue would be hoping for their top order stars to fire and the bowling department to rip through the Kiwi attack.

Gill particularly would be hoping for a solid performance that seals his first series win as India's One Day International captain, and cap off a 'perfect' return to 50-over game since his recent injury.

This IND vs NZ 3rd ODI also serves as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last outing with the national side for a while with the India vs New Zealand T20I series and ICC T20 World Cup lined up next in the cricketing calendar.

India's Stellar ODI record In Indore

Indore's Holkar Stadium has, so far, been the venue for seven One Day International matches, all featuring India as one of the teams, and they have won every single one of these fixtures.

Whether it is chasing or defending, the Men in Blue have alwasy emerged victorious at this ground, even defeating New Zealand once here, and it goes without saying that they would be aiming to keep this streak going.

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, have looked in pretty good touch in this series, and so we can expect a solid start to the Indian innings.

Harshit Rana, the young and upcoming fast bowler, has been a force to reckon with, stepping up in the absence of a senior like Jasprit Bumrah, delivering wickets at key moments in the game.

However, New Zealand will not be an easy opponent to face, as they too have shown much grit with the bat and ball. Their victory in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI was a testament to their chasing skills against quality opposition.

All in all, this final clash promises to be a top-notch cricketing bout.