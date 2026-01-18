IND vs NZ Live Score: Daryl Mitchell, Will Young Look To Get New Zealand Back On Track
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live score: Check out the live score and all updates from IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Background
The India vs New Zealand ODI series has now reached its final stage, tied 1-1 heading into the third fixture at Indore's Holkar Stadium.
Led by Shubman Gill, the Men in Blue would be hoping for their top order stars to fire and the bowling department to rip through the Kiwi attack.
Gill particularly would be hoping for a solid performance that seals his first series win as India's One Day International captain, and cap off a 'perfect' return to 50-over game since his recent injury.
This IND vs NZ 3rd ODI also serves as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last outing with the national side for a while with the India vs New Zealand T20I series and ICC T20 World Cup lined up next in the cricketing calendar.
India's Stellar ODI record In Indore
Indore's Holkar Stadium has, so far, been the venue for seven One Day International matches, all featuring India as one of the teams, and they have won every single one of these fixtures.
Whether it is chasing or defending, the Men in Blue have alwasy emerged victorious at this ground, even defeating New Zealand once here, and it goes without saying that they would be aiming to keep this streak going.
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, have looked in pretty good touch in this series, and so we can expect a solid start to the Indian innings.
Harshit Rana, the young and upcoming fast bowler, has been a force to reckon with, stepping up in the absence of a senior like Jasprit Bumrah, delivering wickets at key moments in the game.
However, New Zealand will not be an easy opponent to face, as they too have shown much grit with the bat and ball. Their victory in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI was a testament to their chasing skills against quality opposition.
All in all, this final clash promises to be a top-notch cricketing bout.
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 27-2 after 6 overs
Things have calmed down for New Zealand as their current batting pair have pulled a little bit of momentum back on their side. 6 runs added to their total from Harshit Rana's over.
New Zealand: 27-2 (6 overs)
Daryl Mitchell: 5(13)
Will Young: 16(18)
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand 21-2 after 5 overs
Half of the Power Play is gone and New Zealand haven't really taken advantage of the fielding restrictions at this high-scoring venue. Just 5 runs from Arshdeep's third over.
New Zealand: 21-2 (5 overs)
Daryl Mitchell: 5(12)
Will Young: 10(12)