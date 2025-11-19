Hardik Pandya Turns Devotional, Sings Bhajan With Girlfriend Mahika Sharma - WATCH

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recently been in the spotlight not just for cricket but for his personal life.

With rumors of his return ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, Hardik shared a video on social media showing him worshipping Lord Hanuman, alongside his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma.

In the video, Hardik is seen fully immersed in the puja, participating in mantra chanting, havan (fire ritual), and other traditional rites. He repeatedly closes his eyes in prayer, displaying a calm and focused devotion.

Mahika Joins in Reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Mahika Sharma was also part of the ceremony, dressed in traditional attire alongside Hardik, who wore a kurta. The couple is seen sitting together, reciting Hanuman Chalisa, showcasing their shared spiritual moment.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The devotional clip quickly went viral, with fans praising their serene and spiritual side. Recently, the couple has been frequently featured in social media posts, including a video of them cleaning a car together and pictures from their vacation, which have attracted millions of likes.

Watch Video

Cricket Comeback on Horizon

Hardik Pandya is currently recovering from an injury, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to Team India. Observers are curious to see whether his spiritual practices will positively influence his performance on the field.

The veteran all-rounder has been recovering from a quadriceps injury he sustained during Asia Cup in September 2025, which forced him to miss the Cricket World Cup. He is expected to regain match fitness by featuring in domestic cricket, starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, ahead of his anticipated comeback for India’s white-ball series against South Africa.