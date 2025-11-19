Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Turns Devotional, Sings Bhajan With Girlfriend Mahika Sharma - WATCH

Hardik Pandya Turns Devotional, Sings Bhajan With Girlfriend Mahika Sharma - WATCH

In the video, Hardik Pandya is seen fully immersed in the puja, participating in mantra chanting, havan (fire ritual), and other traditional rites.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has recently been in the spotlight not just for cricket but for his personal life.

With rumors of his return ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, Hardik shared a video on social media showing him worshipping Lord Hanuman, alongside his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma.

In the video, Hardik is seen fully immersed in the puja, participating in mantra chanting, havan (fire ritual), and other traditional rites. He repeatedly closes his eyes in prayer, displaying a calm and focused devotion.

Mahika Joins in Reciting Hanuman Chalisa

Mahika Sharma was also part of the ceremony, dressed in traditional attire alongside Hardik, who wore a kurta. The couple is seen sitting together, reciting Hanuman Chalisa, showcasing their shared spiritual moment.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The devotional clip quickly went viral, with fans praising their serene and spiritual side. Recently, the couple has been frequently featured in social media posts, including a video of them cleaning a car together and pictures from their vacation, which have attracted millions of likes.

Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Cricket Comeback on Horizon

Hardik Pandya is currently recovering from an injury, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return to Team India. Observers are curious to see whether his spiritual practices will positively influence his performance on the field.

The veteran all-rounder has been recovering from a quadriceps injury he sustained during Asia Cup in September 2025, which forced him to miss the Cricket World Cup. He is expected to regain match fitness by featuring in domestic cricket, starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, ahead of his anticipated comeback for India’s white-ball series against South Africa.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahika Sharma Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Girlfriend Hardik Pandya Mahika Sharma
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy: Sources
Samrat Chaudhary Chosen BJP Legislature Party Leader; Vijay Sinha Named Deputy: Sources
Cities
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
20 Ministers Likely To Take Oath In Bihar, Woman Candidate In Race For Deputy CM: Check Full List
World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
Cities
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Al Falah Group Chaiman Jawed Siddiqui Sent To ED Custody For 13 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget