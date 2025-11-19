Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni Net Worth In 2025: Salary, IPL Income, Endorsements, Assets, & Investments

MS Dhoni Net Worth In 2025: Salary, IPL Income, Endorsements, Assets, & Investments

Discover MS Dhoni's 2025 net worth breakdown including IPL salary, brand endorsements, real estate, business ventures, and more in this detailed analysis.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the biggest cricketers to emerge in the modern era of cricket.

He has countless accolades under his name, both, as captain of India on the international stage, and as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite coming low down the order to bat, his has quite a few memorable innings, and MS Dhoni's exploits as a wicket keeper are second to none.

However, some fans are also curious about the player's statistics off the field, particularly in the monetary department. So, here is a closer look at MS Dhoni's estimated net worth in 2025.

MS Dhoni Net Worth Breakdown

MS Dhoni reportedly has a net worth of around Rs 1,000 crore, which translates to approximately 120 million USD. Here's a breakdown of this estimated net worth:

IPL Salary - MS Dhoni was retained by CSK before IPL 2025 for Rs 4 crore per season. At his peak though, Dhoni is said to have been earning Rs 15 crore per season.

Check Out: On This Day: MS Dhoni Becomes First Captain To Win All ICC Trophies

BCCI Contract - Dhoni has retired from international cricket, and hence, he is not a part of BCCI's Central Contract. However, he earns a pension of Rs 70,000 from the board per month.

Brand Endorsements - The former CSK captain has endorsed various brands over the years, and according to various reports, earns Rs 100 crore from them annually.

Personal Assets - The 2011 ICC World Cup winning captain has a farmhouse in Ranchi, and other properties reportedly in Pune and Mumbai. He co-owns Chennaiyin FC (ISL club), the sportswear brand SEVEN, and has other business ventures.

Also Check: MS Dhoni & Irfan Pathan: Ex-Manager Shares Insights Amid 'Hookah Controversy'

A movie has also been made on MS Dhoni, titled 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. This is his biopic, covering his journey from childhood, the struggles, all through to his iconic 2011 World Cup winning six.

 

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Frequently Asked Questions

What is MS Dhoni's estimated net worth in 2025?

MS Dhoni's estimated net worth is around Rs 1,000 crore, which is approximately 120 million USD.

How much does MS Dhoni earn from his IPL salary?

MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for Rs 4 crore per season. At his peak, he reportedly earned Rs 15 crore per season.

What are the major sources of MS Dhoni’s income besides cricket?

Besides cricket, Dhoni earns significant income from more than 70 brand endorsements, estimated at over ₹50 crore annually, and has diversified investments in businesses and real estate.

What are MS Dhoni's major brand endorsements and earnings?

MS Dhoni earns an estimated ₹20 - ₹22 crore annually from his extensive endorsement deals.

What personal assets does MS Dhoni own?

He owns a farmhouse in Ranchi, properties in Pune and Mumbai, co-owns Chennaiyin FC and the sportswear brand SEVEN, along with other business ventures.

