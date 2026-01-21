Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 Schedule Delayed: Will State Elections Push T20 League Back? 5 Key Points

IPL 2026 Schedule Delayed: Will State Elections Push T20 League Back? 5 Key Points

IPL schedule hasn't been finalized yet, but is expected to begin on March 26th and run until May 31st.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

The assembly elections to be held in several states this year could impact the organization of the 19th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2026).

Despite announcement of tentative dates for IPL 2026, BCCI has not yet released the schedule of matches.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has reportedly confirmed this. He has said that IPL 2026 schedule will be released only after Election Commission of India announces dates of state assembly elections. This also raises the possibility that the IPL may be postponed from its scheduled time.

All you need to know about the latest update in 5 points-

1. IPL matches are scheduled to begin on March 26

IPL schedule hasn't been finalized yet, but is expected to begin on March 26th and run until May 31st. 84 matches are scheduled during this period, with the opening match scheduled between defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore and runner-up Punjab Kings.

2. The schedule is not finalized due to state elections

Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Shukla said that the schedule of matches is being hampered due to assembly elections in several states. He said, "BCCI has the upcoming elections in mind and we want to ensure that there is no clash between voting and match dates in major centers. We are working on the IPL schedule, but we are still waiting for the government to announce the election dates. Once these dates are confirmed, we will be able to finalize a schedule that does not disrupt the election process or clash with matches in election states. We want to ensure that both tasks happen smoothly."

3. Assembly elections in which states have become an obstacle?

Assembly elections are scheduled in several states this year, but BCCI is eagerly awaiting announcement of election dates in Assam, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The lack of information on election dates in these states is impacting several key match centers.

Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, is scheduled to host Rajasthan Royals matches, while MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is the home ground of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings. Similarly, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is home to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

4. Board asking RCB and RR for home venue again

Rajiv Shukla said, "Regarding the home venues of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), we are inquiring with both franchises about this. We have asked both franchises to make a final decision within a week. Once both teams have finalized their venues, we will prepare the schedule accordingly. Currently, we are awaiting the teams' decisions and the announcement of the election dates."

5. Restrictions on Chinnaswamy Stadium have been relaxed

IPL's opening match has traditionally been held at the champion team's home venue, but this time, that tradition appears to be broken. A stampede during RCB's trophy-winning celebrations led to a tragic accident at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in the deaths of several people. Following this, the state government has banned sports events at the stadium.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Schedule IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget