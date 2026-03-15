IPL 2026: Highest Run-Scorers In A Single IPL Season; Check Top 5 List

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off in India on March 28, with the opening clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, featuring Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Ahead of the tournament, here’s a look at the batsmen who have scored the most runs in a single IPL season and the top five performers who have etched their names in the record books.

Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers In A Single IPL Season

1. Virat Kohli (RCB)

The record for the most runs in a single IPL season belongs to Virat Kohli. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2016, Kohli amassed 973 runs in 16 innings, including four centuries and five fifties. He struck 83 fours and 38 sixes, finishing with an impressive average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03.

2. Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill starred for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 innings. His campaign included three centuries and four half-centuries, along with 85 fours and 33 sixes. Gill maintained an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80, narrowly missing Kohli’s record.

3. Jos Buttler (RR)

Former England captain Jos Buttler had a phenomenal season with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, racking up 863 runs in 17 matches. He hit four centuries and four fifties, along with 85 fours and 45 sixes, finishing the season with an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05.

4. David Warner (SRH)

Former Australian opener David Warner scored 848 runs in IPL 2016 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, including nine half-centuries in 17 innings. His consistency helped SRH maintain a strong batting lineup throughout the season.

5. Sai Sudarshan (GT)

Sai Sudarshan topped the charts for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, finishing the season with 759 runs in 15 innings. His tally included one century and six fifties, making him one of the standout performers of the season.

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