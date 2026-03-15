IPL 2026: Four IPL Icons Who Could Retire After This Season

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) is just around the corner, with the tournament set to begin on March 28. The opening clash will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Fans are particularly excited to watch iconic players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in action. While Dhoni now appears only in the IPL, Kohli and Rohit have scaled back their international commitments and are mainly seen in One-Day Internationals and the IPL.

With IPL 2026 approaching, a few experienced stars could be heading into what might be their final campaign as players.

MS Dhoni (CSK)

MS Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains in IPL history, guiding Chennai Super Kings to five titles. Apart from the two seasons when the franchise was suspended (2016 and 2017), Dhoni has represented CSK since the league’s inaugural year. Although he stepped down from captaincy earlier, he briefly returned to the role last season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was unavailable. As he prepares for IPL 2026, speculation continues that this could be his final season as a player.

For the upcoming edition, CSK have strengthened their squad by bringing in Sanju Samson, who many see as a potential long-term successor. Samson was also named Player of the Tournament in the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Dhoni heads into the season with 5,439 runs from 278 IPL matches, including 24 half-centuries.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed that Ajinkya Rahane will continue as captain for IPL 2026. However, the veteran batter’s future could hinge on his performance this season. If the 37-year-old struggles with the bat and the franchise opts to release him, it may be difficult for him to find another team at this stage of his career. Rahane has accumulated 5,032 runs in 198 IPL games, including 33 fifties and two centuries.

Ishant Sharma (GT)

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, now 37, has taken 96 wickets in 117 IPL matches. He joined Gujarat Titans last season but had a modest campaign, claiming only four wickets in seven games while conceding runs at an economy rate above 11. With another opportunity coming in IPL 2026, his performances this year could play a crucial role in determining how long he continues in the league.

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will represent Punjab Kings after being retained for ₹11 crore ahead of the new season. Stoinis has featured in 109 IPL matches across four franchises, scoring 2,026 runs and picking up 44 wickets. Known for his powerful hitting and ability to change games, the 36-year-old has produced several memorable performances in the past. However, if he fails to make an impact this season and Punjab Kings decide to move on, IPL 2026 could mark the end of his playing journey in the tournament.