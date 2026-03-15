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HomeSportsCricketPakistan May Not Allow Abrar Ahmed To Play For Indian-Owned Sunrisers Leeds

Pakistan May Not Allow Abrar Ahmed To Play For Indian-Owned Sunrisers Leeds

Abrar Ahmed’s The Hundred stint with SunRisers Leeds hangs in the balance as PCB reportedly weighs NOC decision amid West Indies tour timing clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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Abrar Ahmed Sunrisers Leeds Controversy: Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed’s involvement in The Hundred could be under threat despite being picked in the tournament’s recent player auction. He was signed by Sunrisers Leeds, a franchise owned by the same group that operates the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and SA20 side Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, questions remain over whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will grant him permission to participate. Abrar was secured by Sunrisers Leeds for 190,000 GBP (approximately Rs 2.34 crore) during Sunday’s auction in London. Yet, even after landing the deal, the Pakistan international may not feature in the competition if national duties take priority.

Pakistan Tour Could Clash With The Hundred

The uncertainty stems from Pakistan’s scheduled tour of the West Indies, which overlaps with The Hundred calendar. According to a report by the Times Of India, Abrar Ahmed might not get the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in overseas leagues by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"He might not play The Hundred, given the fact that Pakistan is playing a two-match Test series against West Indies," the TOI report quoted an unnamed source.

"It is a lot of money. His agent has put his name in the auction, which means he is confident of getting the NOC. He is also among the few current Pakistani cricketers who have a good relationship with the PCB chief. The chances of him playing in The Hundred are 50-50."

Hence, the decision ultimately lies with the PCB, which prioritises international commitments over franchise tournaments. If the board refuses the NOC, Abrar will have to remain with the national side during the West Indies series.

Why Abrar Ahmed’s Signing Triggered Outrage

Abrar Ahmed’s signing by Sunrisers Leeds has drawn attention due to past controversies. He has previously faced criticism over social media posts that seemed to be mocking the Indian armed forces.

One of the more widely discussed incidents reportedly occurred during Operation Sindoor, which India launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in early 2025.

Because of these past posts, the announcement of his signing by the Indian-owned franchise prompted strong reactions across social media platforms. Several users criticised the move, arguing that it conflicted with what they described as prevailing national sentiment.

As the debate continued online, both the franchise and its ownership group faced criticism, with many fans expressing their displeasure through posts, hashtags, and comments questioning the decision to sign the Pakistani spinner.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Abrar Ahmed's participation in The Hundred uncertain?

His participation is uncertain because Pakistan's tour of the West Indies overlaps with The Hundred. The PCB may not grant him an NOC if national duties take priority.

Which team signed Abrar Ahmed for The Hundred?

Abrar Ahmed was signed by Sunrisers Leeds during the player auction.

What was the reason for the controversy surrounding Abrar Ahmed's signing?

The controversy stems from past social media posts where he was perceived to be mocking the Indian armed forces.

Will Abrar Ahmed get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB?

It is uncertain whether the PCB will grant him an NOC. The decision depends on national commitments and the PCB's priorities.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Hundred PCB SRH Abrar Ahmed Sunrisers Leeds
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