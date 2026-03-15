Pakistan May Not Allow Abrar Ahmed To Play For Indian-Owned Sunrisers Leeds

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Abrar Ahmed Sunrisers Leeds Controversy: Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed’s involvement in The Hundred could be under threat despite being picked in the tournament’s recent player auction. He was signed by Sunrisers Leeds, a franchise owned by the same group that operates the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and SA20 side Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, questions remain over whether the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will grant him permission to participate. Abrar was secured by Sunrisers Leeds for 190,000 GBP (approximately Rs 2.34 crore) during Sunday’s auction in London. Yet, even after landing the deal, the Pakistan international may not feature in the competition if national duties take priority.

Pakistan Tour Could Clash With The Hundred

The uncertainty stems from Pakistan’s scheduled tour of the West Indies, which overlaps with The Hundred calendar. According to a report by the Times Of India, Abrar Ahmed might not get the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in overseas leagues by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"He might not play The Hundred, given the fact that Pakistan is playing a two-match Test series against West Indies," the TOI report quoted an unnamed source.

"It is a lot of money. His agent has put his name in the auction, which means he is confident of getting the NOC. He is also among the few current Pakistani cricketers who have a good relationship with the PCB chief. The chances of him playing in The Hundred are 50-50."

Hence, the decision ultimately lies with the PCB, which prioritises international commitments over franchise tournaments. If the board refuses the NOC, Abrar will have to remain with the national side during the West Indies series.

Why Abrar Ahmed’s Signing Triggered Outrage

Abrar Ahmed’s signing by Sunrisers Leeds has drawn attention due to past controversies. He has previously faced criticism over social media posts that seemed to be mocking the Indian armed forces.

One of the more widely discussed incidents reportedly occurred during Operation Sindoor, which India launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in early 2025.

Because of these past posts, the announcement of his signing by the Indian-owned franchise prompted strong reactions across social media platforms. Several users criticised the move, arguing that it conflicted with what they described as prevailing national sentiment.

As the debate continued online, both the franchise and its ownership group faced criticism, with many fans expressing their displeasure through posts, hashtags, and comments questioning the decision to sign the Pakistani spinner.