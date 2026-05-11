Global economic uncertainty due to the West Asia conflict is impacting the economy. Saving fuel and reducing non-essential spending helps conserve foreign exchange reserves and mitigate global disruptions.
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‘Work From Home, Online Classes, Car Pooling’: PM Modi’s Second Appeal In 24 Hours
Amid West Asia tensions, PM Modi urged citizens to cut petrol-diesel use, prefer WFH, metros and local products, avoid gold purchases and support natural farming to save forex.
- PM Modi urges citizens to save fuel amid global uncertainty.
- He appeals for reduced non-essential spending and foreign travel.
Amid rising global economic uncertainty triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again appealed to citizens to adopt fuel-saving measures and reduce non-essential spending until the situation stabilises.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is the Prime Minister asking citizens to save fuel and reduce spending?
What specific fuel-saving measures are suggested?
The suggestions include minimizing petrol and diesel use, opting for public transport like metros and electric buses, promoting carpooling, and prioritizing virtual meetings and work from home.
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