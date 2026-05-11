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HomeNewsIndia‘Work From Home, Online Classes, Car Pooling’: PM Modi’s Second Appeal In 24 Hours

‘Work From Home, Online Classes, Car Pooling’: PM Modi’s Second Appeal In 24 Hours

Amid West Asia tensions, PM Modi urged citizens to cut petrol-diesel use, prefer WFH, metros and local products, avoid gold purchases and support natural farming to save forex.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 May 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi urges citizens to save fuel amid global uncertainty.
  • He appeals for reduced non-essential spending and foreign travel.

Amid rising global economic uncertainty triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again appealed to citizens to adopt fuel-saving measures and reduce non-essential spending until the situation stabilises.

Addressing a gathering in Vadodara, PM Modi urged people to take “small but meaningful resolutions” in the national interest to help conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce the impact of global disruptions.

“Until the situation becomes normal, we will have to take small resolutions,” the Prime Minister said.

Also Read: WFH Push, Use Petrol and Diesel With Restraint, Don’t Purchase Gold: PM Modi Amid West Asia Crisis

'Use Less Petrol And Diesel'

Appealing to citizens to reduce fuel consumption, PM Modi said people should minimise the use of petrol and diesel wherever possible. He encouraged greater use of metro services, electric buses and public transport, while also promoting carpooling.

"I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol-diesel as much as possible. Use the metro, make greater use of electric buses and public transport, and promote carpooling. Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology's assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of digital technology in reducing travel and fuel consumption. He urged both government and private offices to prioritise virtual meetings and work-from-home arrangements. He also appealed to schools to conduct online classes wherever feasible.

Postpone Gold Purchase: PM

Highlighting the need to cut unnecessary imports, PM Modi asked people to postpone gold purchases until conditions improve.

Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw Backs PM Modi’s Appeal; Rahul Gandhi Calls It 'Proof Of Failure’

"A huge amount of the country's money also goes abroad on gold imports. Therefore, I would urge all of you, my fellow countrymen, to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. Today, the need of the hour is that we turn “Vocal for Local” into a people’s movement. Instead of foreign goods, adopt local products. Empower the entrepreneurs of your village, your city, your country," he added.

'Prefer Local Products'

The Prime Minister further encouraged citizens to prefer Indian-made products over foreign goods and called on people to support farmers in reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.

“I urge all of you to guide farmers in your villages towards freedom from fertilisers and promote natural farming,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged people to choose India over foreign destinations for weddings and celebrations.

“People often go abroad for destination weddings. My request is to hold destination weddings in India itself. In my opinion, there is no place better than India,” PM Modi said.

Before You Go

Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Prime Minister asking citizens to save fuel and reduce spending?

Global economic uncertainty due to the West Asia conflict is impacting the economy. Saving fuel and reducing non-essential spending helps conserve foreign exchange reserves and mitigate global disruptions.

What specific fuel-saving measures are suggested?

The suggestions include minimizing petrol and diesel use, opting for public transport like metros and electric buses, promoting carpooling, and prioritizing virtual meetings and work from home.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi West Asia Crisis US Iran War PM Modi Economic Apeal US Iran War Live Updates Work From Home Gold Purchase
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