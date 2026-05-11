‘Work From Home, Online Classes, Car Pooling’: PM Modi’s Second Appeal In 24 Hours

Addressing a gathering in Vadodara, PM Modi urged people to take “small but meaningful resolutions” in the national interest to help conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce the impact of global disruptions.

“Until the situation becomes normal, we will have to take small resolutions,” the Prime Minister said.

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'Use Less Petrol And Diesel'

Appealing to citizens to reduce fuel consumption, PM Modi said people should minimise the use of petrol and diesel wherever possible. He encouraged greater use of metro services, electric buses and public transport, while also promoting carpooling.

"I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol-diesel as much as possible. Use the metro, make greater use of electric buses and public transport, and promote carpooling. Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology's assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of digital technology in reducing travel and fuel consumption. He urged both government and private offices to prioritise virtual meetings and work-from-home arrangements. He also appealed to schools to conduct online classes wherever feasible.

Postpone Gold Purchase: PM

Highlighting the need to cut unnecessary imports, PM Modi asked people to postpone gold purchases until conditions improve.

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"A huge amount of the country's money also goes abroad on gold imports. Therefore, I would urge all of you, my fellow countrymen, to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. Today, the need of the hour is that we turn “Vocal for Local” into a people’s movement. Instead of foreign goods, adopt local products. Empower the entrepreneurs of your village, your city, your country," he added.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... I appeal to every citizen of my country to reduce the use of petrol-diesel as much as possible. Use the metro, make greater use of electric buses and public transport, and promote carpooling. Those who have a car should… pic.twitter.com/85GGOgBh2W — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

'Prefer Local Products'

The Prime Minister further encouraged citizens to prefer Indian-made products over foreign goods and called on people to support farmers in reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.

“I urge all of you to guide farmers in your villages towards freedom from fertilisers and promote natural farming,” he said.

The Prime Minister also urged people to choose India over foreign destinations for weddings and celebrations.

“People often go abroad for destination weddings. My request is to hold destination weddings in India itself. In my opinion, there is no place better than India,” PM Modi said.