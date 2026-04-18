Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni Follows Only Three On Instagram - Here's Who

MS Dhoni Follows Only Three On Instagram - Here's Who

Check below who are the three individuals who feature in MS Dhoni’s exclusive digital circle.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 04:40 PM (IST)

MS Dhoni enjoys a staggering following of over 50 million on Instagram, but the legendary former Indian captain is famously selective about his own feed. Known for his "Captain Cool" demeanor and private lifestyle, Dhoni keeps his "Following" list incredibly short - restricted to just three accounts.

As of April 18, 2026, here are the three people who have made it into MS Dhoni's exclusive digital circle:

Sakshi Singh Dhoni

His wife, Sakshi, remains his primary digital connection. Her profile is the "official" source for fans to see Dhoni in his natural habitat - whether he’s playing with his dogs, riding his vintage bikes, or enjoying a quiet evening at their Ranchi home.

Amitabh Bachchan

The "Shahenshah" of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, is the only celebrity on Dhoni's list. Their mutual respect is legendary; Dhoni once famously admitted he was so nervous to meet Big B that he initially avoided his calls, thinking it was a prank. Today, Bachchan remains the only non-family individual Dhoni follows.

Eeja Farms

Eeja Farms is Dhoni’s sprawling 43-acre farmhouse in Ranchi where he has turned his passion for organic farming into a brand. The account showcases the diverse produce grown at the farm - from strawberries and papayas to watermelons - and often features Dhoni himself maneuvering his famous Swaraj tractor.

MS Dhoni injury update

'Thala' MS Dhoni’s Instagram remains quiet, the buzz around him is louder than ever.

Injury Update: MS Dhoni hasn't played a single game for CSK ever since the start of IPL 2026 season due to a calf strain. Fans in Hyderabad might get disappointed today as he might miss out CSK's clash against SRH tonight, but sources indicate he is targeting a blockbuster return on April 23 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

Mentorship Role: Even while injured, Dhoni has been spotted in the nets, providing tactical advice to players like Noor Ahmad and Shivam Dube, proving that his leadership extends far beyond the boundary ropes.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does MS Dhoni follow on Instagram?

MS Dhoni follows only three accounts on Instagram: his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Eeja Farms.

Why is MS Dhoni not playing in the IPL 2026 season?

MS Dhoni is currently sidelined due to a calf strain he sustained at the start of the IPL 2026 season.

When is MS Dhoni expected to return to play?

Sources indicate that MS Dhoni is targeting a return on April 23 against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

What is Eeja Farms?

Eeja Farms is MS Dhoni's 43-acre organic farm in Ranchi where he grows various produce and often features himself working on the farm.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 18 Apr 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Instagram MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 SRH Vs CSK
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
MS Dhoni Follows Only Three On Instagram - Here's Who
MS Dhoni Follows Only Three On Instagram - Here's Who
Cricket
IPL Throwback: Check Playing XIs Of First-Ever IPL Match
IPL Throwback: Check Playing XIs Of First-Ever IPL Match
Cricket
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: What Were The Playing XIs Of First-Ever IPL Match?
RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: What Were The Playing XIs Of First-Ever IPL Match?
Cricket
RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?
RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Breaking News: Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill Blockage a “Serious Mistake”
Political Flash: Priyanka Gandhi to Counter NDA “Anti-Women” Narrative in Press Briefing
Political Update: Priyanka Gandhi Rejects “Anti-Women” Tag, Backs Immediate Implementation
Breaking News: CCSC Meeting Led by PM Modi on West Asia Crisis Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget