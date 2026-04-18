MS Dhoni follows only three accounts on Instagram: his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Eeja Farms.
MS Dhoni Follows Only Three On Instagram - Here's Who
Check below who are the three individuals who feature in MS Dhoni’s exclusive digital circle.
MS Dhoni enjoys a staggering following of over 50 million on Instagram, but the legendary former Indian captain is famously selective about his own feed. Known for his "Captain Cool" demeanor and private lifestyle, Dhoni keeps his "Following" list incredibly short - restricted to just three accounts.
As of April 18, 2026, here are the three people who have made it into MS Dhoni's exclusive digital circle:
Sakshi Singh Dhoni
His wife, Sakshi, remains his primary digital connection. Her profile is the "official" source for fans to see Dhoni in his natural habitat - whether he’s playing with his dogs, riding his vintage bikes, or enjoying a quiet evening at their Ranchi home.
Amitabh Bachchan
The "Shahenshah" of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, is the only celebrity on Dhoni's list. Their mutual respect is legendary; Dhoni once famously admitted he was so nervous to meet Big B that he initially avoided his calls, thinking it was a prank. Today, Bachchan remains the only non-family individual Dhoni follows.
Eeja Farms
Eeja Farms is Dhoni’s sprawling 43-acre farmhouse in Ranchi where he has turned his passion for organic farming into a brand. The account showcases the diverse produce grown at the farm - from strawberries and papayas to watermelons - and often features Dhoni himself maneuvering his famous Swaraj tractor.
MS Dhoni injury update
'Thala' MS Dhoni’s Instagram remains quiet, the buzz around him is louder than ever.
Injury Update: MS Dhoni hasn't played a single game for CSK ever since the start of IPL 2026 season due to a calf strain. Fans in Hyderabad might get disappointed today as he might miss out CSK's clash against SRH tonight, but sources indicate he is targeting a blockbuster return on April 23 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
Mentorship Role: Even while injured, Dhoni has been spotted in the nets, providing tactical advice to players like Noor Ahmad and Shivam Dube, proving that his leadership extends far beyond the boundary ropes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who does MS Dhoni follow on Instagram?
Why is MS Dhoni not playing in the IPL 2026 season?
MS Dhoni is currently sidelined due to a calf strain he sustained at the start of the IPL 2026 season.
When is MS Dhoni expected to return to play?
Sources indicate that MS Dhoni is targeting a return on April 23 against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
What is Eeja Farms?
Eeja Farms is MS Dhoni's 43-acre organic farm in Ranchi where he grows various produce and often features himself working on the farm.