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HomeSportsCricket'Virat Kohli Was Over': Mohammad Kaif's Bold Take On Kohli After RCB Win

'Virat Kohli Was Over': Mohammad Kaif's Bold Take On Kohli After RCB Win

Virat Kohli’s stellar innings not only secured the win but also reinforced that his dominance in T20 cricket is far from over.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)

Two years after retiring from T20 Internationals, Virat Kohli has once again shown that his mastery in the shortest format remains undiminished. In the IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a big six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, smashing an unbeaten 69 off just 38 balls.

Following this dominant performance, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared a post on X that quickly went viral.

Kaif’s Social Media Post on Kohli

Impressed by Kohli’s consistent form, Kaif highlighted his recent white-ball performances, tweeting: "Imagine after two ducks in Australia, they said Virat Kohli was over. His last 10 scores in white-ball cricket are - 74, 135, 102, 65, 131, 77, 93, 23, 124 and 69 n.o in this match."

However, some fans questioned the timing of Kaif’s post, arguing that Kohli has been in stellar form for a while and that the criticism was mainly about his Test performances, not T20s or ODIs.

Kohli Breaks Records

In yesterday's RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match, Virat Kohli achieved several milestones:

He became the first player in IPL history to score 4,000 runs while chasing a target.

He surpassed Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik to climb higher among the all-time T20 run-scorers, reaching 13,612 runs across 398 innings. Malik currently has 13,571 runs.

Virat Kohli set another record by scoring the most half-centuries at a single venue, reaching 50 on 28 occasions at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB’s Historic Win

RCB began their 19th IPL campaign in style, achieving the fastest successful run chase in league history. Chasing 202, they sealed victory over SRH in just 15.4 overs, winning by six wickets.

Virat Kohli’s stellar innings not only secured the win but also reinforced that his dominance in T20 cricket is far from over.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did RCB perform in their IPL 2026 campaign opener?

RCB achieved the fastest successful run chase in IPL history, winning by six wickets in just 15.4 overs after chasing 202.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Mohammad Kaif Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB IPL IPL 2026
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