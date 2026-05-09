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HomeSportsCricket'225 vs 225 Every Night': Goenka Fires Bold Statement On IPL

'225 vs 225 Every Night': Goenka Fires Bold Statement On IPL

In his post on X, Harsh Goenka criticized the current nature of the league, suggesting that the balance between bat and ball has disappeared.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 09 May 2026 05:04 PM (IST)

As Indian Premier League 2026 season moves closer to the playoffs, discussions around the tournament’s entertainment value have intensified. Many fans have expressed concerns that this year’s IPL has not been as exciting as previous editions, and now Harsh Goenka - Chairman of RPG Enterprises and brother of Sanjiv Goenka - has added fuel to the debate with a strong social media post.

Goenka pointed out that IPL television viewership has reportedly declined by 26 percent this season, raising questions about whether audiences are gradually losing interest in the tournament.

'IPL Has Become a Batting Exhibition'

In his post on X, Harsh Goenka criticized the current nature of the league, suggesting that the balance between bat and ball has disappeared.

According to him, the IPL has increasingly turned into a batting spectacle rather than a genuine cricket contest, with high-scoring matches becoming too frequent.

He argued that cricket becomes most exciting when there is uncertainty and balance, rather than repeated 225-plus totals being scored by both teams.

Suggestions Made by Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka also proposed several changes that he believes could improve the tournament experience:

More balanced pitches that provide assistance to bowlers

Reconsideration of the Impact Player rule

Better fan engagement initiatives from franchises

Improved stadium facilities, including seating, food, toilets, and accessibility

What Happens Next?

The remarks have already sparked debate among fans and cricket experts, and attention will now shift toward the Board of Control for Cricket in India to see whether any changes are considered in future seasons.

Launched in 2008, the IPL is currently in its 19th edition and remains one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, despite growing conversations around the need to restore greater balance between bat and ball.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns have been raised about the current IPL season's entertainment value?

Some fans and Harsh Goenka believe the IPL has become too focused on batting, with high scores overshadowing bowling performances and creating less exciting contests.

What evidence suggests a decline in IPL viewership?

Harsh Goenka cited a report indicating a 26 percent decline in IPL television viewership this season, raising questions about audience interest.

What specific changes did Harsh Goenka suggest to improve the IPL?

He proposed more balanced pitches, re-evaluating the Impact Player rule, and enhancing fan engagement and stadium facilities.

According to Harsh Goenka, why is the IPL losing its appeal?

He argues that the league has become a 'batting exhibition' rather than a balanced 'cricket contest', with frequent high scores reducing uncertainty.

Published at : 09 May 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Super Giants IPL Harsh Goenka LSG IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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