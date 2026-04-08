IPL 2026, DC vs GT: Toss Result And Playing XIs Announced

DC vs GT Toss Result, Playing XIs: Tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it’s a battle between 4th-ranked Delhi Capitals and 9th-ranked Gujarat Titans. Capitals remain unbeaten after two dominant wins, while the Titans came close in both of their opening games but fell short each time.

Delhi’s top-order has shown some vulnerability, but their middle-order has stepped up brilliantly. Sameer Rizvi has been the star, delivering two fab innings that have largely covered for the struggles at the top, particularly those of KL Rahul. However, a player of KL’s caliber won’t stay quiet for long, and he’ll surely be eager to make a statement tonight.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Playing XI:

Note: Playing XIs and Toss result will be announced at 7 PM IST.

Delhi weather update: The day has been fairly pleasant so far in Delhi. Although an afternoon shower was predicted, nothing significant has occurred yet. Some clouds are present, but they don’t appear threatening. However, last night did see a considerable amount of rain.