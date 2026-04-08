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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026, DC vs GT: Toss Result And Playing XIs Announced

IPL 2026, DC vs GT: Toss Result And Playing XIs Announced

Delhi Capitals have started the season with two big wins, remaining unbeaten, whereas Gujarat Titans narrowly missed out in both of their opening matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 06:37 PM (IST)

DC vs GT Toss Result, Playing XIs: Tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it’s a battle between 4th-ranked Delhi Capitals and 9th-ranked Gujarat Titans. Capitals remain unbeaten after two dominant wins, while the Titans came close in both of their opening games but fell short each time.

Delhi’s top-order has shown some vulnerability, but their middle-order has stepped up brilliantly. Sameer Rizvi has been the star, delivering two fab innings that have largely covered for the struggles at the top, particularly those of KL Rahul. However, a player of KL’s caliber won’t stay quiet for long, and he’ll surely be eager to make a statement tonight.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: 

Note: Playing XIs and Toss result will be announced at 7 PM IST.

Delhi weather update: The day has been fairly pleasant so far in Delhi. Although an afternoon shower was predicted, nothing significant has occurred yet. Some clouds are present, but they don’t appear threatening. However, last night did see a considerable amount of rain.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL DC Vs GT IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE DC Vs GT Toss Result DC Vs GT Playing XIs
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