India's Nail-Biting Win Over Japan Scripts Major T20I Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India edged Japan, securing historic 200th T20I victory.

Reduced to five overs, India struggled, posting 32/4.

Japan challenged strongly, falling just two runs short.

India T20 World Record: India had to dig deep to avoid an embarrassing upset against Japan, edging the hosts by just two runs in a rain-shortened five-over contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The result came in a match that was expected to heavily favour the reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions but instead turned into a tense final-over battle. Japan pushed the Men in Blue throughout the chase before Axar Patel held his nerve to shut the door on a remarkable victory for the hosts. The clash also produced a landmark achievement for Indian cricket.

India Enter T20 Record Books

India’s narrow win carried much greater significance than simply avoiding a scare.

The victory was their 200th in men’s T20I cricket, making India the first team in international cricket to reach the landmark.

It added another major entry to a format in which the country has established itself as one of the most successful sides.

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Yet the milestone almost came on a night of disappointment.

Rain and a wet outfield delayed the start by nearly two and a half hours, forcing the game to be cut to five overs per side.

After choosing to bat, India struggled to score freely and could manage only 32/4.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16, while Sanju Samson contributed nine. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck as Japan’s bowlers, led by 17-year-old Charlie Hara-Hinze, kept India under constant pressure.

Japan Push India To The Brink

Chasing 33, Japan made India work for every wicket and every run.

Washington Sundar provided India with two crucial breakthroughs, removing captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Ibrahim Takahashi.

Ishan Kishan then produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

But Japan refused to surrender. Benjamin Ito-Davis and Alexander Shirai-Patmore kept the chase alive, ensuring the contest remained in the balance heading into the final over.

Japan needed eight runs from the last six deliveries to pull off a stunning upset but lost by 2 runs.