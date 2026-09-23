India narrowly defeated Japan by just two runs in a rain-shortened five-over contest. India managed to avoid an upset against the hosts.
India's Nail-Biting Win Over Japan Scripts Major T20I Record
India became the first team to a big match-winning milestone after surviving a scare against Japan in a rain-shortened historic clash.
- India edged Japan, securing historic 200th T20I victory.
- Reduced to five overs, India struggled, posting 32/4.
- Japan challenged strongly, falling just two runs short.
India T20 World Record: India had to dig deep to avoid an embarrassing upset against Japan, edging the hosts by just two runs in a rain-shortened five-over contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The result came in a match that was expected to heavily favour the reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions but instead turned into a tense final-over battle. Japan pushed the Men in Blue throughout the chase before Axar Patel held his nerve to shut the door on a remarkable victory for the hosts. The clash also produced a landmark achievement for Indian cricket.
India Enter T20 Record Books
India’s narrow win carried much greater significance than simply avoiding a scare.
The victory was their 200th in men’s T20I cricket, making India the first team in international cricket to reach the landmark.
It added another major entry to a format in which the country has established itself as one of the most successful sides.
Read More: Joe Root Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Another Major Milestone, Continues Record-Breaking Run
Yet the milestone almost came on a night of disappointment.
Rain and a wet outfield delayed the start by nearly two and a half hours, forcing the game to be cut to five overs per side.
After choosing to bat, India struggled to score freely and could manage only 32/4.
Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16, while Sanju Samson contributed nine. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a first-ball duck as Japan’s bowlers, led by 17-year-old Charlie Hara-Hinze, kept India under constant pressure.
Japan Push India To The Brink
Chasing 33, Japan made India work for every wicket and every run.
Washington Sundar provided India with two crucial breakthroughs, removing captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Ibrahim Takahashi.
Ishan Kishan then produced a brilliant direct hit to run out Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.
But Japan refused to surrender. Benjamin Ito-Davis and Alexander Shirai-Patmore kept the chase alive, ensuring the contest remained in the balance heading into the final over.
Japan needed eight runs from the last six deliveries to pull off a stunning upset but lost by 2 runs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the match between India and Japan?
What significant record did India achieve with this victory?
This victory was India's 200th in men's T20I cricket. This makes them the first team in international cricket history to reach this landmark.
Why was the match between India and Japan shortened?
The match was cut to five overs per side due to rain and a wet outfield. This delayed the start by nearly two and a half hours.
How did India perform while batting against Japan?
India struggled to score freely, managing only 32 runs for four wickets. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16 runs, while Sanju Samson contributed nine.