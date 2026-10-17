SRH Owner Kavya Maran Set To Marry Music Superstar Ahead Of IPL 2027! Wedding Details Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander to marry soon.

Parents invited Telangana CM to November 21 reception.

Media reports suggest Greece wedding ceremony November 11.

Couple's private relationship garners significant public attention.

Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Wedding: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran is in the spotlight after news of her upcoming wedding to music composer Anirudh Ravichander emerged, bringing together two familiar names from Indian cricket and entertainment. The development comes months before the next Indian Premier League season, with the Chennai reception date now drawing attention among fans.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office shared details after Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception. The reception is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai, according to the official post.

WATCH POST

Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Wedding: What We Know

Reports suggest that Anirudh and Kavya may hold their wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11, followed by the Chennai reception later in the month. While the reception invitation has been publicly acknowledged by the Telangana CMO, details such as the reported Greece ceremony have emerged through media reports.

The couple have generally kept their personal lives private. Speculation about their relationship had circulated for some time, with reports of them being spotted together adding to public interest. Neither has regularly discussed the relationship publicly, and the latest development has brought renewed attention to the wedding.

Anirudh is among the prominent composers in the Tamil film industry, having worked on major projects across South Indian cinema. Kavya, meanwhile, is widely recognised by cricket fans as the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL auctions and matches.

Why The News Is Drawing Attention Before IPL 2027

Kavya’s role with SRH means the wedding news is also attracting attention from cricket followers ahead of IPL 2027. She has become a familiar presence at the auction table and in the stands, where her reactions during matches regularly draw attention on social media.

However, there has been no indication that the wedding will affect SRH’s plans for the upcoming IPL season. The connection to IPL 2027 is primarily through Kavya’s profile as the franchise’s owner, rather than any announced team development.

For now, the Chennai reception on November 21 is the clearest publicly reported date linked to the celebrations. The reported Greece ceremony and other arrangements remain subject to further confirmation from the couple or their representatives.