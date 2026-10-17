Ishan Kishan Shares Friendly Moment With ICC Chairman Jay Shah During PM Modi Meeting | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meeting celebrated athletes' contributions and Asian Games performances.

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan shared a friendly moment with International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah during the Indian contingent’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. A video from the gathering showed Shah placing his arm around Kishan’s shoulder in a warm interaction.

The meeting brought together athletes and officials to recognise India’s performance at the Asian Games 2026, held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 85 medals, including 21 golds.

Ishan Kishan’s Interaction With Jay Shah Caught On Camera

The video captured a relaxed exchange between Kishan and Shah as members of the Indian contingent gathered for the event. Shah was seen putting his arm around the cricketer’s shoulder, offering a friendly moment amid the formal proceedings.

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Ishan Kishan with ICC chairman Jay Shah in New Delhi 🔥 https://t.co/6iAZ0kh9gX — Ayush Cricket (@AyushCricket32) October 16, 2026

The interaction stood out during a gathering that celebrated the achievements of Indian athletes across multiple sporting disciplines. Kishan’s presence also brought a cricket connection to an event primarily focused on India’s wider sporting contingent.

PM Modi Meets India’s Asian Games 2026 Contingent

The meeting took place on October 15 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi. Modi interacted with athletes and officials following India’s campaign at the continental multi-sport event in Japan.

India’s tally of 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, secured the country fourth place in the final standings. The contingent’s performance across disciplines formed the focus of the gathering.

Indian Olympic Association president P. T. Usha and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also among the prominent figures present at the event. The meeting recognised the athletes’ contributions and provided an opportunity for them to share the experience of representing India at the Asian Games.