India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews‘External Forces Created Uncertainty’: CJI Surya Kant’s Big Statement Amid Ongoing Protests

‘External Forces Created Uncertainty’: CJI Surya Kant’s Big Statement Amid Ongoing Protests

CJI Surya Kant said unexpected and unfortunate circumstances caused by certain external forces created uncertainty over whether NLSIU’s convocation would take place as scheduled.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJI Surya Kant addressed NLSIU convocation, citing initial uncertainty.
  • He emphasized legal profession demands courage, ethics, and service.
  • CJI advised graduates to value evolving law, reject shortcuts.

hief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday, October 17, said that unexpected and unfortunate circumstances arising due to certain external forces had created uncertainty, briefly raising doubts over whether the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) convocation would take place as expected.

Addressing students at the university’s convocation ceremony, the CJI congratulated the graduates and said the country had high expectations of them. He highlighted how NLSIU’s rigorous academic training prepares students for the complexities of the legal profession, which demands both intellectual agility and ethical responsibility.

‘Legal Profession Is Not For The Faint-Hearted’

“The legal profession is not for the faint-hearted,” CJI Surya Kant told the graduates, urging them to have the courage to stand up for what is right while remaining humble enough to listen to voices that often go unheard.

He advised the students to hear others out before passing judgment, distinguish a person from the position they hold, and express disagreement without undermining another person’s dignity.

The CJI also emphasised that law is not static but evolves through the thoughts and actions of those who practise it. He said legal education extends beyond laws and constitutional principles to engaging with people whose backgrounds, beliefs and perspectives challenge one’s own thinking.

CJI Surya Kant’s Advice To Young Lawyers

Warning young lawyers against compromising their values for convenience or taking shortcuts, CJI Surya Kant urged them to remain committed to the principles they had learnt at NLSIU.

He described the legal profession as a responsibility to serve people and protect their rights.

The CJI also paid tribute to a deceased NLSIU law graduate who could not attend the convocation. He acknowledged the contributions of parents, faculty members and staff in preparing the graduates and preserving the institution’s legacy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the initial uncertainty regarding the NLSIU convocation?

Unexpected and unfortunate circumstances, specifically external forces, briefly created doubts about whether the NLSIU convocation would proceed as planned.

What advice did CJI Surya Kant give graduates regarding ethical conduct?

He urged them to stand up for what is right, remain humble, and listen to unheard voices. He also warned against compromising values for convenience or taking shortcuts.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 17 Oct 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
NLSIU CJI Surya Kant CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Sharam Karo’: Women’s Groups March To Delhi Police HQ Over 'Sexual Violence' During CEC Protests
Women’s Groups March To Delhi Police HQ Over 'Sexual Violence' During CEC Protests
India
‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JD(U) MLA Anant Singh’s Claim Sparks Row, Later Blames Lalu
‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JD(U) MLA's Claim Sparks Row, Later Blames Lalu
India
‘Last Day On Earth’: Gurugram Techie Found Hanging, Wife Dead With Neck Injuries In Society Flat
‘Last Day On Earth’: Gurugram Techie Found Hanging, Wife Dead With Injuries
India
Internet Access A Fundamental Right, Even For Children: SC Rejects Age-Related Blanket Ban
Internet Access A Fundamental Right, Even For Children: SC Rejects Age-Related Blanket Ban
Advertisement

Videos

World News: Trump’s Russia Oil U-Turn and Saudi-Houthi Conflict expose US foreign policy contradictions.
Delhi News: Left-Wing Women Protest Outside Police HQ, Allege Harassment During Demonstrations
Delhi News: Traders Claim ₹3,000 Crore Loss Due to Protests, Warn of ₹10,000 Crore Diwali Hit
Delhi News: CJP Founder Abhijeet Deepke to Appear in Court as Left Groups Protest
UP News: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP with 12 Questions on Banks, Loans and Public Money
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget