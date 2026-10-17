Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJI Surya Kant addressed NLSIU convocation, citing initial uncertainty.

He emphasized legal profession demands courage, ethics, and service.

CJI advised graduates to value evolving law, reject shortcuts.

hief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday, October 17, said that unexpected and unfortunate circumstances arising due to certain external forces had created uncertainty, briefly raising doubts over whether the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) convocation would take place as expected.

Addressing students at the university’s convocation ceremony, the CJI congratulated the graduates and said the country had high expectations of them. He highlighted how NLSIU’s rigorous academic training prepares students for the complexities of the legal profession, which demands both intellectual agility and ethical responsibility.

It is a privilege to be part of the 34th Convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Justice of India Shri Justice Surya Kant, Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Shri Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, and distinguished dignitaries. As these young minds embark on their professional journeys, I urge them to see the law not merely as a profession, but as a responsibility to uphold the Constitution, protect the rights of every citizen and ensure that justice is accessible, affordable and timely. Their knowledge, integrity and commitment must serve as a force for positive change, particularly for those who need justice the most. To support this vision, our Government is committed to strengthening Karnataka’s legal ecosystem through a Start-up Law Clinic at NLSIU to provide pro bono legal assistance to young entrepreneurs, along with a dedicated institute for judicial service examination training and continuing education for young lawyers. My best wishes to all the graduating students as they begin this new chapter. May they uphold the highest ideals of the legal profession, serve society with integrity and compassion, and contribute to building a more just and equitable society. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 17, 2026

‘Legal Profession Is Not For The Faint-Hearted’

“The legal profession is not for the faint-hearted,” CJI Surya Kant told the graduates, urging them to have the courage to stand up for what is right while remaining humble enough to listen to voices that often go unheard.

He advised the students to hear others out before passing judgment, distinguish a person from the position they hold, and express disagreement without undermining another person’s dignity.

The CJI also emphasised that law is not static but evolves through the thoughts and actions of those who practise it. He said legal education extends beyond laws and constitutional principles to engaging with people whose backgrounds, beliefs and perspectives challenge one’s own thinking.

CJI Surya Kant’s Advice To Young Lawyers

Warning young lawyers against compromising their values for convenience or taking shortcuts, CJI Surya Kant urged them to remain committed to the principles they had learnt at NLSIU.

He described the legal profession as a responsibility to serve people and protect their rights.

The CJI also paid tribute to a deceased NLSIU law graduate who could not attend the convocation. He acknowledged the contributions of parents, faculty members and staff in preparing the graduates and preserving the institution’s legacy.