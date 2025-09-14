Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: How Many Runs Are Enough For A Winning Total In Dubai?

IND vs PAK: How Many Runs Are Enough For A Winning Total In Dubai?

At Dubai, the toss has historically played a decisive role. Teams batting first and putting up a big score enjoy nearly a 90% chance of victory.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The most anticipated match of Asia Cup 2025 is set to unfold today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India and Pakistan will face off from 8 PM IST, and all eyes are on the toss, the pitch, and the target that can tilt the contest.

Toss Factor – Why It Matters

At Dubai, the toss has historically played a decisive role. Teams batting first and putting up a big score enjoy nearly a 90% chance of victory. Captains will have to think carefully before making their call, as runs on the board often prove decisive under lights.

What Is a Winning Total in Dubai?

Stats suggest 185 runs is the “magic number” at this venue. No team has ever chased down 185 or more in T20 internationals here.

The most successful chase remains Sri Lanka’s 184/8 vs Bangladesh in 2022, while Pakistan once hunted down 182 against India the same year. Beyond the 185 mark, chasing has proven nearly impossible.

India’s Advantage With the Ball

If India sets a target of 185-plus, Pakistan’s batting line-up will face a stiff challenge. With world-class options like Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy, the Men in Blue have the attack to defend totals on spin-friendly Dubai pitches.

Super-4 Equation

This clash is not just about bragging rights - it could decide who enters the Super-4 stage. Both teams have 2 points each after comfortable wins in their openers. The victor tonight will virtually seal their place in the next round.

Dubai Pitch and Records

So far, 95 T20Is have been played in Dubai. Teams batting first have won 46 times, while chasing sides have triumphed 48 times, with one match tied.

The average first-innings score here is 162, slightly higher in recent years at around 165. Yet, in high-pressure encounters like IND vs PAK, a 185-plus score remains a near-guarantee of victory.

Also on ABP Live | IND vs PAK: What India Needs To Qualify For Asia Cup Semi-Finals

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Slams Congress In Assam, Says 'It Backs Pak Terrorists instead of Supporting Army'
PM Modi Slams Congress In Assam, Says 'It Backs Pak Terrorists instead of Supporting Army'
World
Nepal PM Sushila Karki Declares Gen Z Protest Victims As Martyrs, Announces Aid
Nepal PM Sushila Karki Declares Gen Z Protest Victims As Martyrs, Announces Aid
India
Pakistan Funding Reconstruction Of LeT Headquarters Destroyed In Op Sindoor: Intel Report
Pakistan Funding Reconstruction Of LeT Headquarters Destroyed In Op Sindoor: Intel Report
World
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Elon Musk Sparks Outrage With “Fight Back Or Die” Call At Tommy Robinson’s London Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget