IND vs PAK: What India Needs To Qualify For Asia Cup Semi-Finals

HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: What India Needs To Qualify For Asia Cup Semi-Finals

Sunday’s IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match doesn’t just carry bragging rights - it could reshape the entire Group A standings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Match 6 of T20 Asia Cup 2025 promises to be a blockbuster as arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enters the clash in fine form and is widely tipped to extend its winning run. A victory here would all but confirm their berth in the Super-4 stage, putting them within touching distance of the semi-finals.

Both teams are coming into this game with confidence after opening wins - India outclassed UAE by 9 wickets, while Pakistan thrashed Oman by 93 runs.

How India can reach Asia Cup semifinals

Though level on two points each, India holds a massive edge on net run rate. A win against Pakistan would consolidate India’s place at the top of Group A, while Pakistan will be desperate to turn the tables and claim the No.1 spot.

Adding to the intrigue, India is entering this high-pressure encounter without stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, making it a true test for the young side under pressure.

In short, Sunday’s clash doesn’t just carry bragging rights - it could reshape the entire Group A standings.

Ind vs Pak rivalry in Asia Cup

India-Pakistan rivalry has always been the biggest attraction of the Asia Cup, whether played in ODI or T20 format.

Over the years, both teams have faced each other numerous times, producing high-voltage encounters filled with pressure, passion, and drama. India, however, enjoys a superior record against Pakistan in the tournament.

Out of all their Asia Cup meetings, India has secured more wins, both in the ODI editions and the T20 versions, while Pakistan has managed only a handful of victories. Many of India’s wins have come in crunch situations, underlining their composure in big games.

With the 2025 edition underway, fans are eager to see if Pakistan can improve its record or if India will maintain dominance.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
