India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Time, Live Streaming Info

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Live Streaming Details: T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to start on February 7, with the final on March 8.

Today, December 20, BCCI will reveal the Indian squad for the tournament. The announcement will also cover the three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, will conduct a press conference to announce the selected players.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad reveal live.

Likely Confirmed Players

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead the team, despite inconsistent form in recent T20 matches. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is also likely to retain his spot.

Star batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are considered almost certain selections. For wicketkeeping, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are probable choices, while all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also in contention.

Timing of Announcement

The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be officially announced at 1:30 PM IST today.

Venue and Live Coverage

The press conference will take place at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Fans can watch the announcement live on Star Sports Network channels, as well as through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

India's Probable Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

India has been a dominant force in T20 World Cup history, participating in all nine editions. They have secured two titles, winning the inaugural 2007 tournament and the 2024 edition undefeated. Overall, India has played 53 matches, claiming 35 victories against 15 losses, maintaining one of the highest win percentages in the competition.

Also on ABP Live | Hardik Pandya Rushes To Help Cameraman After Accident, Says 'God Was With Me' - Watch