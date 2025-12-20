Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Time, Live Streaming Info

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Time, Live Streaming Info

Here’s everything you need to know to watch India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad reveal live.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announcement Live Streaming Details: T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is scheduled to start on February 7, with the final on March 8.

Today, December 20, BCCI will reveal the Indian squad for the tournament. The announcement will also cover the three-match T20 series against New Zealand.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, will conduct a press conference to announce the selected players.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad reveal live.

Likely Confirmed Players

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead the team, despite inconsistent form in recent T20 matches. Vice-captain Shubman Gill is also likely to retain his spot.

Star batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are considered almost certain selections. For wicketkeeping, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are probable choices, while all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also in contention.

Timing of Announcement

The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be officially announced at 1:30 PM IST today.

Venue and Live Coverage

The press conference will take place at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Fans can watch the announcement live on Star Sports Network channels, as well as through live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

India's Probable Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

India has been a dominant force in T20 World Cup history, participating in all nine editions. They have secured two titles, winning the inaugural 2007 tournament and the 2024 edition undefeated. Overall, India has played 53 matches, claiming 35 victories against 15 losses, maintaining one of the highest win percentages in the competition.

Also on ABP Live | Hardik Pandya Rushes To Help Cameraman After Accident, Says 'God Was With Me' - Watch

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
India T20 World Cup Squad T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Squad India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Time India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live Streaming India T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Cities
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget