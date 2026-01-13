Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Drama Deepens As BCB Still Refuses To Play In India: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A new development has emerged over the Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue shift row.

Following the removal of their fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, from IPL 2026, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the Mini Auction, the board refused to travel to the co-host nation for the ICC tournament, and asked its matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka instead.

No final decision has been made over this matter by the apex body, however, a recent report by ESPNCricinfo stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is standing firm on its stance of not wanting to play in India.

BCB Still Oppose Playing T20 World Cup In India

According to the said report, the BCB had a meeting with the ICC over the venue shift matter, and then stated this in statement released afterwards:

"During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh's matches outside India."

"While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter."

With the T20 World Cup now less than a month away, and the first phase of ticket sales completed, shifting match venues for one team this late could raise logistical issues for the host nations and the management.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three matches in Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens, and then one in Mumbai, at the Wankhede Stadium. Whether any changes are made in these plans remains to be seen.