Central Govt Employees Alert! 8th Pay Commission May Push Monthly Pay Past Rs 1 Lakh

HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceCentral Govt Employees Alert! 8th Pay Commission May Push Monthly Pay Past Rs 1 Lakh

A higher basic salary also means larger allowances. HRA rates are expected to remain linked to city category, 24% for metro cities, 16% for big cities, and 8% for smaller towns.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Central government employees are once again looking towards the next big pay revision as chatter around the 8th Pay Commission gathers pace ahead of 2026. While the government has made no formal announcement so far, estimates based on past pay commission patterns suggest a significant jump in salaries, particularly for staff in Levels 3 to 10. The key driver behind this expected hike is the fitment factor, which could substantially raise basic pay and, in turn, increase allowances such as HRA and travel benefits.

What Is Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise an employee’s existing basic salary under a new pay commission. Experts estimate the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor could range between 2.5 and 2.8. If it is fixed at 2.6, an employee drawing a current basic salary of Rs 35,400 could see it rise to around Rs 92,040 under the new matrix. This change would directly push overall monthly earnings upward across grades.

Allowances Like HRA To Rise Sharply

A higher basic salary also means larger allowances. HRA rates are expected to remain linked to city category, 24% for metro cities, 16% for big cities, and 8% for smaller towns. For instance, if the revised basic salary is around Rs 92,000 and the employee is posted in a metro, HRA alone could be nearly Rs 22,000 per month, significantly boosting take-home pay

A Level 6 employee, for example, could see a notable change in the payslip. With revised basic pay, HRA and travel allowance added, the gross salary could touch about Rs 1,17,600. After deductions such as NPS contributions and other cuts, the estimated in-hand pay may still cross Rs 1 lakh.

At lower levels, Level 3 staff could see salaries climb to around Rs 65,000-Rs 68,000, while senior posts at Level 10 may move up to roughly Rs 1.60 lakh-Rs 1.65 lakh, depending on posting and allowance structure.

Implementation Likely After 2026

Despite 2026 being discussed as the reference year, actual implementation may take longer, potentially in 2027, going by previous commission timelines. However, employees may still benefit through arrears, which are typically paid with retrospective effect in case of delays. Until then, salaries will continue as per the 7th Pay Commission framework.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
