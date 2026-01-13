Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump's Big Message To Iran Protesters: 'Keep Protesting Help Is On Its Way'

Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting Help Is On Its Way’

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:43 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged protesters in Iran to continue their agitation, claiming that “help is on its way” -without offering any details.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump addressed “Iranian patriots”, calling on them to “keep protesting” and “take over your institutions”. He also asked them to document the identities of “killers and abusers”, warning that they would “pay a big price”.

Trump further said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he described as the “senseless killing of protesters” stops.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
