Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting Help Is On Its Way’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged protesters in Iran to continue their agitation, claiming that “help is on its way” -without offering any details.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump addressed “Iranian patriots”, calling on them to “keep protesting” and “take over your institutions”. He also asked them to document the identities of “killers and abusers”, warning that they would “pay a big price”.

Trump further said he had cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until what he described as the “senseless killing of protesters” stops.