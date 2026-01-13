Army Chief On Bangladesh: ‘We Speak Regularly, No Miscommunication’

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said India is maintaining multiple communication channels with the Bangladeshi military to prevent “miscommunication or misunderstanding” amid heightened tensions and political uncertainty in Dhaka. Speaking to reporters, the Chief of Army Staff said he remains in regular touch with his Bangladeshi counterpart and that all three Services are engaged with their counterparts across the border. He stressed that India’s response to developments in Bangladesh would depend on the nature and time horizon of the government in power there.

‘Multiple Channels Open With Bangladesh Army’

Gen Dwivedi said the Indian Army is in frequent contact with the Bangladesh Army leadership, adding that he personally speaks to his counterpart several times. “The idea is to make sure no misunderstanding happens,” he said, underlining that engagement is aimed at maintaining clarity and avoiding escalation.

He added that the outreach extends beyond the Army, with the Navy and Air Force also keeping their channels active. “All three Services have kept their communication channels fully open,” he said, noting that contact continues through multiple official avenues.

India Watching Dhaka’s Political Horizon

On the tense situation along the border, the Army Chief said India’s immediate response would depend on the nature of the government in Bangladesh and the duration for which it is expected to function.

“It is important for us to understand what kind of government is in place in Bangladesh. If it is an interim government, we need to see whether the actions it is taking are meant for the next four-five years, or only for the next four-five months,” he said. Gen Dwivedi added that India would judge whether there is any need for an immediate reaction based on the developments on ground.

Delegation Sent Amid Minority Attack Reports

The Army Chief said India had already sent a team to assess the situation amid reports of rising attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus.

“We had sent a delegation there, which met everyone on the ground,” he said, adding that the chiefs of the Navy and Air Force had also spoken to their counterparts. The objective of these interactions, he said, was to maintain clarity between forces and ensure there is no misreading of intent.

Gen Dwivedi also sought to reassure that actions by Bangladeshi forces were not aimed at India. “As of today, whatever actions are being taken are not directed against India in any way,” he said.

On Bangladesh’s military modernisation, he described capability development as routine for all countries and said India would continue to closely monitor the situation.