Hardik Pandya Rushes To Help Cameraman After Accident, Says 'God Was With Me' - Watch

Hardik Pandya’s explosive 63 off 25 balls, packed with towering sixes, lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the power of his stroke also highlighted the risks faced by broadcast crew members, as a boundary cameraman found himself in an unfortunate spot during the onslaught.

After India’s innings concluded, Hardik made a thoughtful gesture by personally walking over to the cameraman to check on his well-being.

The Indian all-rounder inspected the injury, helped place an ice pack provided by the medical staff, and offered a warm hug as an apology for the accidental impact.

The moment reflected Hardik’s concern beyond the cricket field and left a lasting impression on those present.

Watch Video

"God was with me as well, that it didn't go anywhere above that, it hit him in the place where it will be bruised tomorrow but at the same point of time, he was a very lucky man. I am very grateful that it didn't go higher," said Hardik.

The cameraman was stationed close to the boundary rope, filming the Indian dugout, when a powerful straight hit from Hardik Pandya struck him on the arm. Footage from different angles captured immediate concern in the Indian camp as well.

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate. Pandya later approached the cameraman, checked on him, and the two shared a brief embrace, bringing the incident to a positive and reassuring conclusion.

India win T20 series 3-1

India clinched a convincing 3-1 series victory against South Africa, showcasing their immense depth and aggressive "new-age" T20 brand.

The series was defined by explosive batting, most notably from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, both of whom notched remarkable centuries to dismantle the Proteas' bowling attack.

While South Africa showed flashes of brilliance, particularly in their narrow Game 2 win, they were ultimately overwhelmed by India’s relentless pace and spin variety. It was a clinical performance that cements India’s status as a T20 powerhouse.