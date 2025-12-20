Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Rushes To Help Cameraman After Accident, Says 'God Was With Me' - Watch

Hardik Pandya Rushes To Help Cameraman After Accident, Says 'God Was With Me' - Watch

Hardik inspected the injury, helped place an ice pack provided by the medical staff, and offered a warm hug as an apology.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hardik Pandya’s explosive 63 off 25 balls, packed with towering sixes, lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the power of his stroke also highlighted the risks faced by broadcast crew members, as a boundary cameraman found himself in an unfortunate spot during the onslaught.

After India’s innings concluded, Hardik made a thoughtful gesture by personally walking over to the cameraman to check on his well-being.

The Indian all-rounder inspected the injury, helped place an ice pack provided by the medical staff, and offered a warm hug as an apology for the accidental impact.

The moment reflected Hardik’s concern beyond the cricket field and left a lasting impression on those present.

Watch Video

"God was with me as well, that it didn't go anywhere above that, it hit him in the place where it will be bruised tomorrow but at the same point of time, he was a very lucky man. I am very grateful that it didn't go higher," said Hardik.

The cameraman was stationed close to the boundary rope, filming the Indian dugout, when a powerful straight hit from Hardik Pandya struck him on the arm. Footage from different angles captured immediate concern in the Indian camp as well.

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate. Pandya later approached the cameraman, checked on him, and the two shared a brief embrace, bringing the incident to a positive and reassuring conclusion.

India win T20 series 3-1

India clinched a convincing 3-1 series victory against South Africa, showcasing their immense depth and aggressive "new-age" T20 brand.

The series was defined by explosive batting, most notably from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, both of whom notched remarkable centuries to dismantle the Proteas' bowling attack.

While South Africa showed flashes of brilliance, particularly in their narrow Game 2 win, they were ultimately overwhelmed by India’s relentless pace and spin variety. It was a clinical performance that cements India’s status as a T20 powerhouse.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Hardik Pandya Viral Video IND Vs SA Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Cameraman
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
8 Elephants Killed After Rajdhani Express Hits Herd In Assam; 5 Coaches Derailed
India
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
PM Modi To Unveil Rs 3,200 Crore Highway Projects In Bengal Today
World
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
US Launches 'Operation Hawkeye' Against ISIS In Syria After 2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush
Cities
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Dense Fog Shrouds Delhi Amid Orange Alert; AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget