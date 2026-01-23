India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Will Axar Patel Be Left Out?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: The second T20I between India and New Zealand takes place on Friday in Raipur. Having clinched the opener by 48 runs in Nagpur, Team India already leads the series, now focusing on extending that advantage. Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, the Indian squad exudes high confidence. Yet, ahead of this match, a significant change in India's playing 11 appears likely.

Axar Patel's Injury Sparks Concern A concern arises for Team India ahead of the second T20I. All-rounder Axar Patel suffered a finger injury during fielding in the first match, forcing him to leave the field. BCCI has provided no official fitness update yet. Should Axar miss out, Kuldeep Yadav could slot in, further strengthening the spin attack. Nagpur Victory Boosts India's Morale Abhishek Sharma emerged as the hero of India's first T20I win. He smashed 84 runs off just 35 balls, putting New Zealand's bowlers on the back foot. Rinku Singh then finished strongly with an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls, building a massive total. The opening pair is expected to deliver another explosive start in Raipur. Openers to Middle Order Abhishek Sharma may once again open alongside Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan struggled in the opener but could get another chance as part of the T20 World Cup squad. Captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 runs, signaling a return to form. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will provide middle-order balance.

Bumrah-Arshdeep Key in Bowling Attack

With Axar potentially out, Rinku Singh's finisher role intensifies. In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav joins Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy to play pivotal roles. Bumrah and Arshdeep are expected to snag early wickets with the new ball.

India's Predicted Playing 11 for 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.