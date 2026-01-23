Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Playing XI For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Will Axar Patel Be Left Out?

Suryakumar Yadav-led India heads to Raipur for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I, aiming to solidify their series lead.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: The second T20I between India and New Zealand takes place on Friday in Raipur. Having clinched the opener by 48 runs in Nagpur, Team India already leads the series, now focusing on extending that advantage. Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, the Indian squad exudes high confidence. Yet, ahead of this match, a significant change in India's playing 11 appears likely.

Axar Patel's Injury Sparks Concern

A concern arises for Team India ahead of the second T20I. All-rounder Axar Patel suffered a finger injury during fielding in the first match, forcing him to leave the field. BCCI has provided no official fitness update yet. Should Axar miss out, Kuldeep Yadav could slot in, further strengthening the spin attack.

Nagpur Victory Boosts India's Morale

Abhishek Sharma emerged as the hero of India's first T20I win. He smashed 84 runs off just 35 balls, putting New Zealand's bowlers on the back foot. Rinku Singh then finished strongly with an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls, building a massive total. The opening pair is expected to deliver another explosive start in Raipur.

Openers to Middle Order

Abhishek Sharma may once again open alongside Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan struggled in the opener but could get another chance as part of the T20 World Cup squad. Captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 runs, signaling a return to form. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will provide middle-order balance.

Bumrah-Arshdeep Key in Bowling Attack

With Axar potentially out, Rinku Singh's finisher role intensifies. In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav joins Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy to play pivotal roles. Bumrah and Arshdeep are expected to snag early wickets with the new ball.
 

India's Predicted Playing 11 for 2nd T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the second T20I between India and New Zealand?

India leads the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 48 runs. The second match is an opportunity for them to extend their lead.

Is there any injury concern for the Indian team?

Yes, all-rounder Axar Patel sustained a finger injury during the first match. His availability for the second T20I is uncertain.

Who were the key performers in India's victory in the first T20I?

Abhishek Sharma was the standout player with 84 runs off 35 balls, and Rinku Singh finished strongly with an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls.

Who is likely to replace Axar Patel if he is unavailable?

If Axar Patel misses the second T20I, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to come into the playing eleven, strengthening the spin attack.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah Abhishek Sharma IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I India Playing 11 Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel Injury
