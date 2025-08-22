India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open

Asia Cup 2025 will kick off on September 9, and India has already announced its 15-member squad for the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav has been handed the captaincy, while Shubman Gill makes his comeback to the T20 setup as vice-captain. With these changes, questions are being raised about what India’s best playing XI could look like for the competition.

Sanju Samson to face omission if...

Despite performing consistently in T20Is over the past few months and even producing three centuries as an opener, Sanju Samson’s place looks uncertain.

He has formed a solid partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top, but the return of Shubman Gill might push him out of the XI. Even former cricketers, including R Ashwin, believe Samson may find it tough to break into the side under the current circumstances.

Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair Almost Certain

During the squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar indicated that Gill is likely to open alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Considering Abhishek’s status as the world’s No.1 T20 batter, he is virtually undroppable. At No.3, Tilak Varma—ranked second in ICC T20 rankings—has established himself with consistent performances.

Middle Order and All-Round Options

The middle order is expected to revolve around captain Suryakumar Yadav at No.4, followed by Jitesh Sharma at No.5 as wicketkeeper. Hardik Pandya is likely to take the No.6 slot, with Axar Patel providing depth at No.7. The remaining positions will be filled by India’s bowling unit, which includes both spin and pace options.

India's Probable Playing XI for Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

