The political temperature in the national capital is set to rise as the Congress prepares for a major show of strength in Delhi, accusing the BJP of colluding with the Election Commission to manipulate votes. The party will hold a mega rally titled ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodo’ at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, December 14.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has intensified preparations to turn the rally into a landmark political event. State Congress president Devendra Yadav is personally overseeing the arrangements and leading the organisational push.

Devendra Yadav Reviews Preparations

On Saturday, December 13, Yadav visited Ramlila Maidan to take stock of the final arrangements, ensuring that the large number of party workers and citizens expected to attend the rally face no logistical hurdles. Responsibilities were assigned to leaders and volunteers at the venue to ensure smooth coordination on the day of the event.

Senior Leaders Join Ground Review

Several senior Congress leaders accompanied Yadav during the inspection. Among them were former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, former ministers Dr Narendra Nath, Anil Bhardwaj and Jatin Sharma, advocate Sunil Kumar, along with leaders from district units, women’s wings, municipal bodies and service departments. The strong presence underlined the party’s focus on the rally.

District-Level Mobilisation Intensifies

Preparations extended beyond the venue, with meetings held across all five district Congress committees in Delhi. Former MP Ramesh Kumar, social media and communications team members, district presidents and senior workers attended these meetings, which focused on ensuring maximum participation from every booth.

‘Unite to Stop Vote Theft’

Addressing party workers, Yadav urged unity against what he described as systematic vote manipulation. “If we want to stop vote theft, we must come together and openly challenge the BJP,” he said, calling on workers to strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s voice by attending the rally in large numbers.

Delhi Rally, Higher Responsibility

Yadav said hosting the rally in Delhi places an added responsibility on the state unit. Bus pick-up points have been designated across all blocks, and workers have been informed in advance. He said the impact of sustained awareness campaigns is now becoming visible on the ground.

Allegations of Targeting Marginalised Voters

The Congress leader alleged that Dalits, backward classes and minorities are the most affected by alleged vote theft. He claimed that over the past decade, votes have been manipulated in connivance with the Election Commission, citing municipal by-election instances where multiple votes were allegedly cast using the same photograph without action being taken.

‘One Person, One Vote Under Threat’

Calling it an attack on democracy, Yadav said the BJP was undermining the constitutional principle of “one person, one vote”. “Winning power through vote theft is nothing short of destroying democracy, and this must be stopped,” he said.

Final Strategy Meeting at State Office

An important meeting was also held at the Congress state office with Lok Sabha, district and assembly observers to finalise strategy. Party leaders said that apart from workers, a large number of ordinary citizens are reaching out to district and block units to participate in the rally.

Rahul Gandhi to Address Gathering

Yadav expressed confidence that the December 14 rally would be historic, with a massive turnout expected at Ramlila Maidan to hear Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He stressed that the rally is not just a political event but a movement to protect citizens’ constitutional right to vote.

Top Leadership to Address Rally

The rally will be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other senior leaders. The party said the event would send a direct message to the BJP government to step down over alleged irregularities in voter lists, SIR-related issues and vote manipulation.