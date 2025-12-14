2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large

At least two people were killed and eight others were critically injured after a shooter dressed in black opened fire at the Brown University in United States' Rhode Island.

The shooting occurred Saturday near the Barus & Holley building, a seven-story complex that houses the university’s School of Engineering and physics department.

Brown University Provost Frank Doyle said final exams were taking place in the engineering building Saturday afternoon when a shooter opened fire. It was the second day of final exams for the fall semester.

A search is underway to trace and nab the suspect who remains at large. Police officers have been hunting through the Ivy League campus building and sifting trash cans for over three hours now, Associated Press reported.

One Suspected Held, Later Released

US President Donald Trump said that he had been briefed on the university shooting and expressed grief. "All we can do right now is pray for the victims. It’s a shame,” he said in brief remarks at the White House.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, he had inaccurately said on Truth Social that a suspect was taken into custody. "I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!" he wrote on his Truth Social.

According to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, the eight injured are in critical but stable condition. It is yet to be confirmed whether the victims were students.

“Rhode Island Hospital is working closely with and providing support to all impacted family members, and remains in continuous communication with Brown University,” a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Hospital said in a statement. “Rhode Island Hospital is in lockdown at this time but is still accepting emergency department patients.”

Deputy Chief of Police Timothy O’Hara said that the shooter was dressed in black and was last seen leaving on foot after the shooting. The mayor had earlier said that a person believed to have been involved in the shooting was detained, but it was later found that he was not involved.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island Govorner Dan McKee said that “the unthinkable has happened.” McKee stated his office has been in touch with the White House regarding the shooting incident.