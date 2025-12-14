Shivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaShivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz

The internal power struggle within Congress intensified amid speculation over a possible change in the CM, as the party completed the halfway point of its five-year term in Karnataka on Nov 20.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As tensions continue in Karnataka amid the ongoing tussle over the chief minister's post, Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain on Saturday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will take over as the new CM on January 6, replacing incumbent Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, the Ramanagara MLA backed Shivakumar, insisting that he should be given an opportunity to hold the top post, news agency PTI reported. "There is a 99 per cent chance that he becomes chief minister on January 6,” Hussain told PTI, reiterating his support for the deputy chief minister.

Asked about the specific date, Hussain shrugged it off saying, “I don't know. It's just a random number. Everybody is saying this. It can either be January 6 or 9. These are the two dates.”

This isn't Hussain's first push. He has been publicly expressing his support for Sivakumar, claiming that Shivakumar will rise to the top post soon. On Friday, Hussain claimed that Shivakumar will become the chief minister after the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, PTI reported. 

"MLAs from various constituencies have come for the session; it is a rare opportunity for all of us to meet. During the session, we meet each other. We had dinner together. What's there in that? Can having food together be called a show of strength?" Hussain said when asked about a dinner meeting with Shivakumar.

The buzz grew louder with BJP chiming in from the sidelines. Union Minister of State for Railways and BJP MP V Somanna stunned many by endorsing Home Minister G Parameshwara for the chief minister's chair during a Tumakuru event. 

"Getting power is luck. I never dreamt that Parameshwara would remain just as the Home minister. It is our wish to see him as CM. Not just me but the people of Tumakuru have this desire to see him as the CM,” Somanna said.

When Shivakumar's name surfaced as a frontrunner, Somanna waved it off. “Leave it. That's secondary. What Shivakumar wants to become depends on his luck. Conduct is even bigger than luck.”

Shivakumar Dismisses Reports On Dinner Meeting With Supporters

Earlier this week, Shivakumar also dismissed reports of key dinner meeting with supporters. Dismissing speculation about the nature of the dinner meeting he said, "Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for a dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honour them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics."

Hussain was among the ministers and legislators, who met for dinner, along with Shivakumar.

As per media reports, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Shivakumar are scheduled to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today.

The internal power struggle within the ruling party intensified amid speculation over a possible change in the chief minister, as the Congress government completed the halfway point of its five-year term on November 20.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka Siddarmaiah CONGRESS
