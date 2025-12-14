Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Areas such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, DTU, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, and Bawana were among the worst affected, with AQI nearing 500.
The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Saturday, with air quality plunging to the ‘severe’ category and the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching the season’s worst level of 462, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Reduced visibility and a strong smell of pollution were reported across several parts of the city during the early morning hours.
Most monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels well above 450, indicating hazardous conditions that pose serious health risks, especially to children, the elderly, and people with respiratory ailments. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, DTU, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, and Bawana were among the worst affected, with AQI nearing 500.
#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the Patparganj section of NH-24 as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025
AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 488, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).
AQI At Key Monitoring Stations in Delhi (Dec 14)
Alipur: 442
Anand Vihar: 491
Ashok Vihar: 493
Aya Nagar: 448
Bawana: 497
Burari Crossing: 474
Chandni Chowk: 466
CRRI Mathura Road: 448
DTU (Delhi Technological University): 495
Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 477
Dwarka-Sector 8: 454
IGI Airport (T3): 413
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 415
ITO: 483
Jahangirpuri: 495
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 462
Lodhi Road: 401
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 451
Mandir Marg: 422
Mundka: 486
NSIT Dwarka: 411
Najafgarh: 408
Narela: 492
Nehru Nagar: 479
North Campus (DU): 482
Okhla Phase-2: 474
Patparganj: 486
Punjabi Bagh: 475
Pusa: 449
R K Puram: 471
Rohini: 499
Shadipur: 411
Sirifort: 472
Sonia Vihar: 485
Sri Aurobindo Marg: 422
Vivek Vihar: 495
Wazirpur: 493
GRAP-4 In Delhi
In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday intensified measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Restrictions on construction activities, the operation of diesel generators, and the movement of polluting vehicles remain in force.
Both GRAP-3 and then 4 were imposed within a day on Saturday as air quality continued to worsen, leading to further sharp rise in pollution levels.
Schools have been advised to limit outdoor activities, and run classes in a hybrid mode (online and physical) not only for primary students but also for higher classes (VI to IX and XI).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that shallow fog and smog-like conditions are likely to persist in the coming days, with marginal improvement expected only if wind speed increases or weather conditions change.