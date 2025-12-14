Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462

The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Saturday, with air quality plunging to the ‘severe’ category and the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching the season’s worst level of 462, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Reduced visibility and a strong smell of pollution were reported across several parts of the city during the early morning hours.

Most monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels well above 450, indicating hazardous conditions that pose serious health risks, especially to children, the elderly, and people with respiratory ailments. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, DTU, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, and Bawana were among the worst affected, with AQI nearing 500.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the Patparganj section of NH-24 as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 488, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).



CAQM (Commission for Air Quality… pic.twitter.com/RAp43VUQ4f — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

AQI At Key Monitoring Stations in Delhi (Dec 14)

Alipur: 442

Anand Vihar: 491

Ashok Vihar: 493

Aya Nagar: 448

Bawana: 497

Burari Crossing: 474

Chandni Chowk: 466

CRRI Mathura Road: 448

DTU (Delhi Technological University): 495

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 477

Dwarka-Sector 8: 454

IGI Airport (T3): 413

IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 415

ITO: 483

Jahangirpuri: 495

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 462

Lodhi Road: 401

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 451

Mandir Marg: 422

Mundka: 486

NSIT Dwarka: 411

Najafgarh: 408

Narela: 492

Nehru Nagar: 479

North Campus (DU): 482

Okhla Phase-2: 474

Patparganj: 486

Punjabi Bagh: 475

Pusa: 449

R K Puram: 471

Rohini: 499

Shadipur: 411

Sirifort: 472

Sonia Vihar: 485

Sri Aurobindo Marg: 422

Vivek Vihar: 495

Wazirpur: 493

GRAP-4 In Delhi

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday intensified measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Restrictions on construction activities, the operation of diesel generators, and the movement of polluting vehicles remain in force.

Both GRAP-3 and then 4 were imposed within a day on Saturday as air quality continued to worsen, leading to further sharp rise in pollution levels.

Schools have been advised to limit outdoor activities, and run classes in a hybrid mode (online and physical) not only for primary students but also for higher classes (VI to IX and XI).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that shallow fog and smog-like conditions are likely to persist in the coming days, with marginal improvement expected only if wind speed increases or weather conditions change.