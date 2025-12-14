Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462

Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462

Areas such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, DTU, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, and Bawana were among the worst affected, with AQI nearing 500.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The national capital woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Saturday, with air quality plunging to the ‘severe’ category and the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching the season’s worst level of 462, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Reduced visibility and a strong smell of pollution were reported across several parts of the city during the early morning hours.

Most monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels well above 450, indicating hazardous conditions that pose serious health risks, especially to children, the elderly, and people with respiratory ailments. Areas such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, DTU, Jahangirpuri, Narela, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, and Bawana were among the worst affected, with AQI nearing 500. 

AQI At Key Monitoring Stations in Delhi (Dec 14)

Alipur: 442

Anand Vihar: 491

Ashok Vihar: 493

Aya Nagar: 448

Bawana: 497

Burari Crossing: 474

Chandni Chowk: 466

CRRI Mathura Road: 448

DTU (Delhi Technological University): 495

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 477

Dwarka-Sector 8: 454

IGI Airport (T3): 413

IHBAS, Dilshad Garden: 415

ITO: 483

Jahangirpuri: 495

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 462

Lodhi Road: 401

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium: 451

Mandir Marg: 422

Mundka: 486

NSIT Dwarka: 411

Najafgarh: 408

Narela: 492

Nehru Nagar: 479

North Campus (DU): 482

Okhla Phase-2: 474

Patparganj: 486

Punjabi Bagh: 475

Pusa: 449

R K Puram: 471

Rohini: 499

Shadipur: 411

Sirifort: 472

Sonia Vihar: 485

Sri Aurobindo Marg: 422

Vivek Vihar: 495

Wazirpur: 493

GRAP-4 In Delhi

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday intensified measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Restrictions on construction activities, the operation of diesel generators, and the movement of polluting vehicles remain in force.

Both GRAP-3 and then 4 were imposed within a day on Saturday as air quality continued to worsen, leading to further sharp rise in pollution levels.

Schools have been advised to limit outdoor activities, and run classes in a hybrid mode (online and physical) not only for primary students but also for higher classes (VI to IX and XI). 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that shallow fog and smog-like conditions are likely to persist in the coming days, with marginal improvement expected only if wind speed increases or weather conditions change.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
CPCB Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe' Amid Thick Smog; AQI Season's Worst At 462
World
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
India
Shivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz
Shivakumar To Become Karnataka CM On Jan 6? Congress MLA's '99% Chance' Claim Sparks Buzz
India
Rahul Gandhi To Lead Mega Rally At Delhi's Jantar Mantar As Congress Mounts Attack Over 'Vote Chori'
Rahul Gandhi To Lead Mega Rally At Delhi's Jantar Mantar As Congress Mounts Attack Over 'Vote Chori'
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget