Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKapoor Brothers, Unemployed, Had Attempted Suicide Days Before Family Deaths In Delhi

Kapoor Brothers, Unemployed, Had Attempted Suicide Days Before Family Deaths In Delhi

Police are investigating claims of a prior suicide attempt by the sons. The family faced unemployment, isolation, and unpaid rent, culminating in their deaths discovered during an eviction notice execution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A disturbing detail has emerged in the investigation into the deaths of a mother and her two sons in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, with police now verifying claims that the two brothers had attempted suicide barely two weeks before the family was found dead at home.

Anuradha Kapoor, 52, and her sons Ashish Kapoor, 32, and Chaitanya Kapoor, 27, were found hanging inside their rented flat on Friday. Police suspect mounting financial stress and sustained pressure to vacate the house may have pushed the family into deep depression, culminating in what appears to be a case of mass suicide.

Neighbours flag earlier suicide attempt

Residents of the neighbourhood told police that Ashish and Chaitanya had allegedly attempted suicide around 15 to 20 days ago. According to some neighbours, police and ambulances had arrived at the flat at the time, though the family continued to live there quietly afterwards. Police said the claim is being verified as part of the investigation, according to a PTI report. 

ALSO READ | Financial Distress, Eviction Pressure Drove Kapoor Family To Suicide In Delhi's Kalkaji: Police

Ashish, an engineer by training, and Chaitanya, who was preparing for the civil services examination, were both unemployed, police said. Their father had died a few years ago, after which the family largely withdrew from social interactions and remained mostly out of touch with relatives.

Eviction case revealed extreme step

The deaths came to light around 2.47 pm on Friday when a police team arrived at the flat to execute a court order linked to a possession case filed by the landlord over non-payment of rent.

According to investigators, the family had not paid the monthly rent of ₹35,000 for nearly one-and-a-half years. When repeated knocks went unanswered, staff used a duplicate key to open the door.

“Inside the house, all three were found hanging from ceiling fans,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari had said earlier.

Police said Anuradha Kapoor and her elder son Ashish, were found hanging from two ceiling fans in the drawing room, while Chaitanya was found hanging from a fan in one of the bedrooms.

A handwritten note recovered from the spot indicated that the family had been suffering from depression. “The note suggests emotional distress faced by the family, due to which they may have taken the extreme step,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators believe the family was under severe mental stress due to prolonged financial difficulties and repeated requests to vacate the flat. Officers had earlier visited the premises as part of the eviction process. 

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Kalkaji Family Suicide
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Work From Home Returns In Delhi As GRAP-IV Imposed Amid 'Severe Plus' Air Quality
Work From Home Returns In Delhi As GRAP-IV Imposed Amid 'Severe Plus' Air Quality
Cities
Delhi Imposes GRAP-IV As Air Quality Turns 'Severe Plus': What's Allowed And What's Banned
Delhi Imposes GRAP-IV As Air Quality Turns 'Severe Plus': What's Allowed And What's Banned
News
'Pathetic Spectacle...': BJP Attacks CM Mamata Over Messi Event Chaos; Calls For FIR Against Sports Minister
'Pathetic Spectacle...': BJP Attacks CM Mamata Over Messi Event Chaos; Calls For FIR Against Sports Minister
Cities
'Sincerely Apologise To Messi, His Fans': Mamata Banerjee After Chaos At Kolkata Stadium Event
'Deeply Shocked': Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, His Fans After Kolkata Event Chaos
Advertisement

Videos

UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Faces Challenges in Kurmi Vote Consolidation
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Poised to Become New State Chief
UP BJP President Election: Pankaj Chaudhary Leads, Name Announcement Tomorrow
Breaking: Delhi Air Turns Hazardous as AQI Crosses 400, Thick Smog Blankets NCR
Bihar News: Youth Beaten After Being Asked Religion Dies During Treatment in Nawada
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget