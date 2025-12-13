Kapoor Brothers, Unemployed, Had Attempted Suicide Days Before Family Deaths In Delhi

A disturbing detail has emerged in the investigation into the deaths of a mother and her two sons in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, with police now verifying claims that the two brothers had attempted suicide barely two weeks before the family was found dead at home.

Anuradha Kapoor, 52, and her sons Ashish Kapoor, 32, and Chaitanya Kapoor, 27, were found hanging inside their rented flat on Friday. Police suspect mounting financial stress and sustained pressure to vacate the house may have pushed the family into deep depression, culminating in what appears to be a case of mass suicide.

Neighbours flag earlier suicide attempt

Residents of the neighbourhood told police that Ashish and Chaitanya had allegedly attempted suicide around 15 to 20 days ago. According to some neighbours, police and ambulances had arrived at the flat at the time, though the family continued to live there quietly afterwards. Police said the claim is being verified as part of the investigation, according to a PTI report.

Ashish, an engineer by training, and Chaitanya, who was preparing for the civil services examination, were both unemployed, police said. Their father had died a few years ago, after which the family largely withdrew from social interactions and remained mostly out of touch with relatives.

Eviction case revealed extreme step

The deaths came to light around 2.47 pm on Friday when a police team arrived at the flat to execute a court order linked to a possession case filed by the landlord over non-payment of rent.

According to investigators, the family had not paid the monthly rent of ₹35,000 for nearly one-and-a-half years. When repeated knocks went unanswered, staff used a duplicate key to open the door.

“Inside the house, all three were found hanging from ceiling fans,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari had said earlier.

Police said Anuradha Kapoor and her elder son Ashish, were found hanging from two ceiling fans in the drawing room, while Chaitanya was found hanging from a fan in one of the bedrooms.

A handwritten note recovered from the spot indicated that the family had been suffering from depression. “The note suggests emotional distress faced by the family, due to which they may have taken the extreme step,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators believe the family was under severe mental stress due to prolonged financial difficulties and repeated requests to vacate the flat. Officers had earlier visited the premises as part of the eviction process.