Players With Most Matches As Captain In Test, ODI And T20I

HomeSportsCricketPlayers With Most Matches As Captain In Test, ODI And T20I

Let’s take a look at the players who captained the most matches across all formats.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Leading a cricket team is never easy. From planning strategies to handling pressure and making the right team combinations, a captain’s role is crucial in every match. Over the years, several legendary cricketers have led their teams for long periods, setting remarkable records.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – India

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni tops the list with 332 matches as captain between 2007 and 2018. Out of these, India won 178, lost 120, while 15 ended in a draw. His win percentage stands at 53.61%. Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all three major ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Ricky Ponting – Australia

Second on the list is Ricky Ponting, who captained Australia in 324 matches from 2002 to 2012. He guided the team to victory in 220 matches with a superb win rate of 67.9%. Under his leadership, Australia lifted the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups back-to-back.

Stephen Fleming – New Zealand

Known for his sharp tactical mind, Stephen Fleming captained New Zealand in 303 international matches. He won 128 and lost 135, with a win percentage of 42.24%. While the win rate wasn’t very high, Fleming is credited with building a stronger and more competitive Kiwi side during his era.

Graeme Smith – South Africa

South African great Graeme Smith led his side in 286 matches. He secured 163 wins and suffered 89 defeats, finishing with a win rate of 56.99%. Smith’s leadership was instrumental in making South Africa one of the most dominant Test teams of his time.

Allan Border – Australia

Australian legend Allan Border occupies the fifth spot with 271 matches as captain between 1984 and 1994. During his tenure, Australia won 139 and lost 89 matches, giving him a win percentage of 51.29%. Border is remembered for rebuilding Australian cricket and laying the foundation for its future dominance.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket MS Dhoni Cricket Records Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
