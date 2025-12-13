Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated appearance in Kolkata on Saturday turned chaotic after thousands of fans, who had paid steep ticket prices, were left without even a clear glimpse of the global superstar. Messi, surrounded by heavy security and VVIPs, left the Salt Lake Stadium barely 10 minutes after arriving, triggering unrest among disappointed supporters.

Fans of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner had shelled out between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 for tickets, hoping to see the 38-year-old footballer in person. Instead, frustration boiled over as Messi’s brief presence, and quick exit, dashed expectations at one of India’s most iconic football venues.

Chairs thrown, RAF deployed as situation spirals

As it became clear that Messi would not remain on the ground, chaos erupted inside the stadium. Angry supporters hurled chairs and water bottles, vandalism was reported, and some fans allegedly abused the event organisers. The situation quickly slipped beyond control, forcing police to deploy the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to restore order.

According to news agency PTI, Messi remained constantly surrounded by hundreds of people believed to be supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress. With security tightening further, fans in the stands were unable to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the Argentine great, who soon made his way out of the venue.

Earlier, upon entering the stadium, Messi had greeted players from the Mohun Bagan All Stars and Diamond Harbour All Stars, who had just completed an exhibition match ahead of his arrival.

‘I am only walking this side and that side’

Former India international Lalkamal Bhowmick, who featured for the Diamond Harbour All Stars, later shared details from inside the ground, revealing that Messi himself appeared unhappy with the arrangements.

“Messi looked happy initially as he met with the players. A little later, I heard Messi saying to his team, ‘Since I came inside, I am only walking this side and that side. What is happening?’,” Bhowmick told Livemint, pointing to apparent confusion and mismanagement during the event.

Another former India international, Dipendu Biswas, said he had warned the organisers in advance and suggested a celebratory lap around the stadium to allow fans a proper view.

“I told Satadru (Dutta) firstly to do a celebratory lap in an open jeep around the stadium with Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. One must understand this is a fan’s event, and they have come to watch Messi by spending thousands of money,” Biswas said.

Ganguly urges Messi to stay; Mamata Banerjee apologises

After exiting the stadium, Messi, along with teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, reportedly sat inside their vehicle as members of Team Messi made it clear they did not wish to continue with the programme. West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, state police DGP Rajeev Kumar and organiser Satadru Dutta were seen trying to persuade the entourage to reconsider.

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who was among the chief guests, was heard urging Messi to stay longer, saying, “It would be nice if you stayed a little longer.”

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was also scheduled to appear inside the stadium, left after witnessing the disorder. Earlier in the day, Khan had met Messi and Suarez at their hotel.

The fallout from the incident prompted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to issue a public apology to both the football star and his supporters.

“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee wrote in a post on X.