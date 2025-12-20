India's Full Schedule Before T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, Venues, Opponent

India’s Pre-T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Following a 30-run victory over South Africa in the final T20 match, India clinched the series 3-1, ending their year on a high.

With the T20 World Cup starting on February 7, 2026, Team India will face New Zealand in both ODI and T20 series to fine-tune their preparations.

India vs New Zealand ODI Series

January 11: 1st ODI - Vadodara

January 14: 2nd ODI - Rajkot

January 18: 3rd ODI - Indore

India vs New Zealand T20 Series

January 21: 1st T20 - Nagpur

January 23: 2nd T20 - Raipur

January 25: 3rd T20 - Guwahati

January 28: 4th T20 - Visakhapatnam

January 31: 5th T20 - Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian squad for these series, as well as the T20 World Cup, will be announced on December 20 by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar at 1:30 PM, with the team likely remaining consistent for both events.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

As the defending champions and co-hosts, India enters the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a mission to protect their crown on home soil.

The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, features 20 teams divided into four groups. India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, Ireland, and Canada.

India will play their group matches across premier Indian venues and one high-profile clash in Sri Lanka:

India vs USA - February 7, 2026 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

India vs Namibia - February 12, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 7:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan - February 15, 2026 - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 7:00 PM IST

India vs Netherlands - February 18, 2026 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST

Super Eights: If India finishes in the top two of Group A, they will advance to the Super Eight stage, scheduled to begin on February 21, 2026.

Knockouts: The semi-finals are slated for March 4 and 5, with the grand finale taking place on March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (unless Pakistan reaches the final, in which case the venue may shift to Colombo).