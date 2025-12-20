India's Full Schedule Before T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, Venues, Opponent
India’s Pre-T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Following a 30-run victory over South Africa in the final T20 match, India clinched the series 3-1, ending their year on a high.
With the T20 World Cup starting on February 7, 2026, Team India will face New Zealand in both ODI and T20 series to fine-tune their preparations.
India vs New Zealand ODI Series
January 11: 1st ODI - Vadodara
January 14: 2nd ODI - Rajkot
January 18: 3rd ODI - Indore
India vs New Zealand T20 Series
January 21: 1st T20 - Nagpur
January 23: 2nd T20 - Raipur
January 25: 3rd T20 - Guwahati
January 28: 4th T20 - Visakhapatnam
January 31: 5th T20 - Thiruvananthapuram
The Indian squad for these series, as well as the T20 World Cup, will be announced on December 20 by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar at 1:30 PM, with the team likely remaining consistent for both events.
India's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule
As the defending champions and co-hosts, India enters the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a mission to protect their crown on home soil.
The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, features 20 teams divided into four groups. India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, Ireland, and Canada.
India will play their group matches across premier Indian venues and one high-profile clash in Sri Lanka:
India vs USA - February 7, 2026 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST
India vs Namibia - February 12, 2026 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi - 7:00 PM IST
India vs Pakistan - February 15, 2026 - R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo - 7:00 PM IST
India vs Netherlands - February 18, 2026 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - 7:00 PM IST
Super Eights: If India finishes in the top two of Group A, they will advance to the Super Eight stage, scheduled to begin on February 21, 2026.
Knockouts: The semi-finals are slated for March 4 and 5, with the grand finale taking place on March 8, 2026, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (unless Pakistan reaches the final, in which case the venue may shift to Colombo).