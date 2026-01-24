India's Five Biggest Successful Run Chases In T20 Internationals

India are currently in the middle of a five-match T20I series against New Zealand. In the second game of the series, played on January 23, Suryakumar Yadav-led side pulled off a stunning chase of 209 runs to register a memorable seven-wicket win.

That effort equalled India's highest successful run chase in T20 internationals, a record the team has now matched again in 2026.

Here’s a look at India's five biggest successful chases in T20I cricket.

209 vs New Zealand (2026)

India’s pursuit of 209 against New Zealand stands out not just for the number but also for the circumstances. The team found itself two wickets down before reaching double figures, making the chase even more remarkable. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front with an unbeaten 82 off 37 balls, striking nine fours and four sixes to guide India home.

209 vs Australia (2023)

India matched the 209-run mark once earlier, during the 2023 T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam. Once again, Suryakumar Yadav was the standout performer, hammering 80 off 42 deliveries in a high-scoring encounter.

208 vs West Indies (2019)

Back in 2019, India chased down 208 against the West Indies in Hyderabad under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Kohli produced a memorable innings, remaining unbeaten on 94 from 50 balls, sealing one of India’s most thrilling T20I wins.

207 vs Sri Lanka (2009)

Successful chases beyond 200 were rare in the early years of T20 cricket, making India’s 207-run chase against Sri Lanka in Mohali particularly special. Virender Sehwag laid the foundation with a fluent 64, while Yuvraj Singh finished in style with a blistering 60 off 25 balls*.

204 vs New Zealand (2020)

In 2020, India pulled off another big chase against New Zealand, hunting down 204 runs at Eden Park to win by six wickets. Shreyas Iyer played a composed knock of 58 off 29 balls*, while KL Rahul chipped in with a rapid 56 from 27 deliveries.

