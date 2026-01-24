ICC Confirms Scotland's Entry After Bangladesh Decline India Travel For T20 World Cup

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketICC Confirms Scotland's Entry After Bangladesh Decline India Travel For T20 World Cup

With the tournament just weeks away, ICC saw no alternative but to invite Scotland - the highest-ranked non-qualifier - to fill the vacancy.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 04:22 PM (IST)

It is now official! Scotland will take Bangladesh's place in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which kicks off in India and Sri Lanka on February 7. This seismic shift in the tournament lineup was confirmed on Saturday, January 24, after International Cricket Council (ICC) finally acted on its 24-hour ultimatum to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

As per Cricbuzz, in a letter circulated to all board members, Gupta clarified that despite sustained dialogue, BCB remained non-compliant with board's directives. With the tournament just weeks away, ICC saw no alternative but to invite Scotland - the highest-ranked non-qualifier - to fill the vacancy.

The fallout is particularly important for BCB President Aminul Islam, who sits on ICC Board. Reports suggest ICC was "extremely angry" that Bangladesh held a public press conference to announce their refusal to travel before officially notifying the board, viewing it as a major breach of protocol.

What This Means for Scotland

Cricket Scotland CEO Trudy Lindblade has yet to issue a formal statement, but logistical planning between Dubai and Edinburgh is reportedly already in full swing.

Scotland will now inherit Bangladesh’s spot in Group C and faces a grueling schedule in India:

Feb 7: vs. West Indies (Kolkata)

Feb 9: vs. Italy (Kolkata)

Feb 14: vs. England (Kolkata)

Feb 17: vs. Nepal (Mumbai)

T20 World Cup 2026 - Group C (Updated)

Scotland (replaces Bangladesh) - ICC Rank: 14

Italy - ICC Rank: 28

Nepal - ICC Rank: 17

West Indies - ICC Rank: 6

England - ICC Rank: 3

Cost of Boycott

Bangladesh’s withdrawal is expected to have a devastating financial impact on their board. Projections suggest BCB could lose approximately $27 million (₹240 crore) in revenue from broadcast rights, sponsorships, and participation fees - a blow that could wipe out nearly 60% of their annual earnings.

Earlier today, in a final, desperate attempt to salvage their T20 World Cup campaign, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) turned to ICC’s independent Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). Their goal was to force a last-minute relocation of their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing unresolved safety concerns. However, the plea fell on deaf ears.

