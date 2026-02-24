India is currently placed third in Super 8 Group 1 with 0 points and a net run rate of -3.800.
India Could Miss T20 World Cup Semifinals If This Scenario Unfolds
India qualification scenarios for T20 World Cup semifinals: Mathematically, India are still alive in race to semis. They are third with 0 points and a worrying net run rate of -3.800.
India qualification scenarios for T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India are staring at a possible early exit from ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup. Currently placed third in Super 8 Group 1, India’s road to the semi-finals has become extremely complicated, with both South Africa and the West Indies standing in their way.
Group 1 Points Table Situation
West Indies sit at the top with 2 points and a massive net run rate of +5.350, giving them a huge advantage. South Africa are second, also with 2 points and a strong net run rate of +3.800.
India, meanwhile, are third with 0 points and a worrying net run rate of -3.800. Zimbabwe occupy the fourth spot.
Can India Still Qualify?
Mathematically, India are still alive. With two matches remaining - against Zimbabwe (February 26) and West Indies (March 1) - they can reach a maximum of 4 points.
However, just winning may not be enough.
Because of their poor net run rate, India will need convincing, big-margin victories in both their remaining matches. They must boost their NRR to compete with the strong figures of West Indies and South Africa.
India's Qualification depends on others
Even if India manage to win both games and reach four points, their fate will not be entirely in their own hands.
If West Indies win their remaining two matches, they will finish with 6 points and seal a semi-final berth. In that case, India would need South Africa or Zimbabwe to finish with fewer points - or with a worse net run rate - to stay in contention.
In short, India now require:
Two dominant wins, and
Favorable results in other matches.
At this stage, their semi-final hopes are hanging by a thread and depend heavily on how the remaining Group 1 matches unfold.
Also on ABP Live | ENG vs PAK: Will Pakistan Be Knocked Out Of T20 WC With A Loss Today? Semifinal Scenarios
Related Video
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is India's current standing in the ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 1?
Can India still qualify for the semi-finals?
Mathematically, India can still qualify. They need to win their remaining two matches by large margins to improve their net run rate.
What are the key requirements for India to qualify?
India needs to secure two dominant victories and hope for favorable results in other Group 1 matches.
Which teams are ahead of India in Group 1?
West Indies is at the top with 2 points and a net run rate of +5.350, followed by South Africa in second place with 2 points and a net run rate of +3.800.