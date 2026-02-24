Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketENG vs PAK: Will Pakistan Be Knocked Out Of T20 WC With A Loss Today? Semifinal Scenarios

ENG vs PAK: Will Pakistan Be Knocked Out Of T20 WC With A Loss Today? Semifinal Scenarios

England vs Pakistan Super 8 match today will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy - the same venue where Pakistan's first game was abandoned.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 02:51 PM (IST)

Pakistan's campaign in T20 World Cup Super 8 stage began on a frustrating note as their opening match was washed out due to rain, leaving Salman Ali Agha and his side with just one point. They now face England, who started the round strongly with a win over Sri Lanka.

With a crucial clash ahead, the big question is - if Pakistan lose today, will they be knocked out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

England vs Pakistan Super 8 match today will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy - the same venue where Pakistan's first game was abandoned. While drizzle is possible, heavy rain is unlikely this time. Still, Pakistan's semi-final hopes hang in the balance.

What happens if Pakistan lose?

Even with a defeat, Pakistan will not be immediately eliminated. They would have just one point from two matches and would need other results to go their way.

For Pakistan to stay alive (if they lose against England today):

New Zealand must lose to both Sri Lanka and England and then Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka in their final match.

In that scenario:

Pakistan would finish with 3 points.

Sri Lanka would have 2 points.

New Zealand would remain on 0.

Another possibility:

If both Pakistan and New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, and England defeat New Zealand, then Pakistan and New Zealand would both finish on 3 points. The semi-finalist would then be decided by net run rate.

However, if New Zealand defeat both Sri Lanka and England, they would reach 5 points, with England on 4. In that case, Pakistan would be eliminated even before playing their final group match.

Group 2 Schedule

February 24 - England vs Pakistan

February 25 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

February 27 - England vs New Zealand

February 28 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

When and Where to Watch

England vs Pakistan match will start at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, with live streaming available on JioHotstar app and website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pakistan's current standing in the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage?

Pakistan's Super 8 campaign started with a rain-washed match, leaving them with just one point. They are now facing England in a crucial game.

If Pakistan loses to England, are they immediately knocked out of the T20 World Cup?

No, Pakistan would not be immediately eliminated. They would have one point from two matches and would need other results to go in their favor.

What scenario allows Pakistan to stay in the T20 World Cup if they lose to England?

Pakistan needs New Zealand to lose both their matches, and then Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka in their final game to potentially advance.

Where is the England vs Pakistan Super 8 match being played?

The match is being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, the same venue where Pakistan's first game was abandoned.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs PAK T20 World Cup Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup 2026 T20 WC Semifinal Scenarios
