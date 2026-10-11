West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss. He elected to bowl first against India in the third T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live: Toss Result And Playing 11
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I toss result, playing 11, team news and match details. Follow the latest updates from Indore.
- West Indies won toss, elected to bowl first against India.
- The five-match series is currently tied 1-1.
- India seeks lead; West Indies aims to win again.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I: West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the third T20I at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday. With the five-match series level at 1-1, India will look to put up a strong total and regain the lead, while the visitors aim to build on their victory in the previous match.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Toss Result
Shai Hope called correctly at the toss and decided to field first, putting India in to bat. The decision gives West Indies the opportunity to assess the target before beginning their chase under lights in Indore.
India will aim to make the most of their batting depth after posting 249/5 in the second T20I, only to see West Indies chase down the target with four wickets to spare.
Captain Shreyas also highlighted that dew played an important role in India's loss in the 2nd T20I, which they are looking out for today.
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Playing 11
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies Playing 11: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
The confirmed XIs will determine whether either side has made changes for the crucial third match of the series.
India vs West Indies: Series At Stake
The contest follows West Indies' successful chase in the second T20I, where Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century and Sherfane Rutherford delivered a powerful innings to help the visitors level the series.
India will now look to respond with a stronger all-round performance, while West Indies will seek another victory to move ahead in the five-match contest.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the toss in the IND vs WI 3rd T20I?
What is the current series standing between India and West Indies?
The five-match series is currently level at 1-1. Both teams will be looking to take the lead in this crucial match.
What was the outcome of the second T20I between India and West Indies?
India posted 249/5, but West Indies successfully chased the target with four wickets to spare. Shai Hope scored an unbeaten century in that match.
What are India's goals for the 3rd T20I?
India aims to put up a strong total and regain the lead in the series. They will be looking for a stronger all-round performance after the previous match.